Photo Gallery: Paramore at Capital One Arena

Back from their hiatus, Paramore is currently on their massive U.S. arena tour. See photos from their D.C. show.

For any bands or artists, creating a new identity for themselves is both a creative and business challenge. How do you dive into new sounds without jeopardizing the core of the band? And how do you reach out to a new generation of fans without losing your loyal fans for the past 10+ years? If you saw Paramore at the sold-out Capital One Arena show on June 2, you’ll have your answer. Back from their hiatus, Paramore released their latest album, “This is Why” and is currently on their massive U.S. arena tour.

The band has evolved drastically since their “Riot!” days. Their sound is a lot more melodic rather than headbanging guitar riffs and the lyrics are deeper than singing about their emo days. The band from Nashville has changed a lot. But still, at the core, fans can still feel the infectious energy from the lead singer Hayley Williams and the undeniable talent of Taylor York and Zac Farro. Throughout the set, songs from Hayley Williams’ solo album and Zac Farro’s band, Half-Noise were mixed in with Paramore favorites.

Last Friday night’s performance proves that the band has successfully stepped out of its old shadow and created a unique identity new and old fans can enjoy. Photos by Kimchi Photography.

Paramore. Photo by Kimchi Photography.

