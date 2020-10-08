Oktoberfest Comes to The Boro

In honor of Oktoberfest, The Boro is bringing Deutschland to Virginia. Revel in craft beer and enjoy the company of your friends and family at The Boro’s Oktoberfest celebrations. The Boro has even teamed up with URBNmarket to bring great local vendors to the festivities, so you can support local businesses while enjoying a cold beer. The Boro’s senior associate of marketing, Caroline Turner, gave District Fray the inside scoop on their Oktoberfest celebrations.

District Fray: The Boro has hosted many fun events over the years. How has The Boro’s history prepared the team in putting together socially distanced events like the upcoming Oktoberfest?

Caroline Turner: As a company, The Meridian Group has made a concerted effort to encourage social distancing while still enjoying the experience at The Boro. We have hosted drive-in movies throughout the summer – in partnership with ShowPlace ICON – all of which sold out. We have also closed down Boro Place to vehicle traffic during the weekend evenings to encourage visitors to enjoy take out or outdoor dining in the expanded pedestrian area. Finally, we have opened a Farmers Market on Thursdays for more outdoor options into the fall. Given our past events’ successes and our current efforts amid Covid-19, we have worked to maintain a sense of community while making sure everyone can visit safely.

What made you decide to partner with URBNmarket for this event? What fun local vendors should people expect to find at the URBNmarket?

We decided to partner with URBNmarket because of their unique offering of local artists, crafts and vendors. We want to have a socially distant, outdoor event that is open to all ages and their concept fits this vision perfectly. Given they have hosted several events around the DC Metropolitan area, we thought this would be an excellent partnership and great opportunity to bring new individuals to The Boro.

There will be a lot of fun, local vendors at the URBNmarket! Their curated markets showcase a mix of many amazing makers, creators, collectors and designers, giving customers a unique shopping experience.

Will there be any local beers featured in the biergarten?

[We’ll have] Bold Rock Hard Cider and Devils Backbone‘s Vienna Lager from Virginia, [and] Union Craft Brewing’s Foxy Red IPA from Maryland.

What are you most excited for at this year’s Oktoberfest?

I’m most excited to see individuals and families, especially those who are new to The Boro, experience and explore the dynamic, walkable and fun neighborhood in Tysons. We have several kids activities planned in Boro Park, one being a cooking demonstration hosted by FRESHfarm. I’m excited to see that and the different components of the event come together, such as the biergarten, URBNmarket and Kids Zone. I think it’s going to be a great mix of activities and will offer something for everyone.

For more information on the event, or to make reservations for the biergarten and free cooking demonstration, please visit www.theborotysons.com. To learn the latest news, follow @theborotysons on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About The Boro

The Boro is a premier, multi-phase development that brings together a vibrant community in the heart of Northern Virginia. Steps from the Greensboro Metro Station along the new Silver Line, adjacent to Route 7, Westpark and Greensboro Drives, this mixed-use residential, retail, entertainment, and office neighborhood captures the spirit of a true downtown experience in Tysons.

After breaking ground in September 2016, The Boro began to deliver luxury residences, destination retail, and superior office spaces across 3.5 million square feet. The neighborhood is distinguished by its accessible streetscapes, pedestrian-friendly roadways, public green spaces, and curated, locally-sourced first-class entertainment, dining, and shopping. For more information on The Boro, visit www.theborotysons.com.

About The Meridian Group

The Meridian Group is a real estate investment and development firm based in Bethesda, Md.

Since its inception in 1993, Meridian has acquired and developed more than 14 million square feet of office, residential, hotel, mixed-use, and land with a focus on the metropolitan Washington, DC market. To learn more, visit Meridian’s website at www.tmgdc.com.

