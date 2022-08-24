It’s Time To Get Moving with Retreat Yourself, a New Fitness Series from NOVA

The best way to look better, feel better, and get more out of life is to develop a fitness routine and channel the power of physical movement. If you’re new to fitness, or you’re ready to change up your routine, all the available options can be a bit intimidating.

Fortunately, you now have a chance to shake off the late-summer doldrums, move your body, snag some premium swag, discover a supportive and inspiring community, and experiment with different forms of exercise to see which ones make you feel best.

Retreat Yourself is a new fitness series from DC Fray spanning five gyms in Northern Virginia, running through Sunday, September 11. It offers you a chance to try a variety of new routines and facilities in a fun and encouraging environment.

Sponsored by Corona Premier, Retreat Yourself exists in the sweet spot where movement meets the fine life. Because fitness doesn’t have to be a grind – it can be an opportunity to have fun, make new friends, do new things, get some free stuff, and feel fantastic. Select from a dozen classes – all complementary, courtesy of Corona.

Classes include:

HIIT-Style Strength Training, an efficient way to fight body fat, improve cardiovascular and metabolic health, and get an awesome energy rush

Stretchy Pilates, known to develop core muscle strength, reduce pain, and increase your reservoirs of energy

Spenga, a combination spin, strength, and yoga that builds cardiovascular health, strength, and flexibility – all in one invigorating program

And more

You can pick the activity that seems best for you – or try them all! Participating NOVA gyms and studios include Club Pilates Tyson’s Corner, E60 Fitness, VIDA Fitness, and others. Morning, midday, and evening classes are available. And don’t forget the best part – it’s all free, courtesy of Corona.

If the last few years have taken their toll on your physical and psychological health, you’re not alone. Maybe you’re still getting your bearings and have been afraid to commit to a full gym membership. Retreat Yourself is your invitation to get back in the mix.

It’s always a great time to explore physical movement and invest in your health, and if you want to learn some new moves in a high-energy, low-pressure environment, surrounded by great folks and focused on fun, Retreat Yourself is the opportunity you’ve been waiting for.

Sign up for fun, fitness, and premium swag in Virginia and try a new studio or gym courtesy of Corona! Classes are free, but they fill up fast. If your class is full, be sure to join the waitlist.