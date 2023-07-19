13 Non-Touristy Things to Do in D.C. This Summer

Hang out this summer at these behind-the-scenes attractions and hidden gems in D.C.

During summertime in D.C., it can feel impossible to find a place that isn’t crowded with out-of-towners. While we love sharing D.C.’s iconic spots with visitors, sometimes it’s nice to get away from the long lines and camera-wielding families. Yes, we will take a picture of you and your family in matching T-shirts – but no, you won’t catch us stepping a foot near D.C. landmarks anytime soon. Escape the summer swarm with this list of non-touristy things to do near D.C. this summer.

C&O Canal + Great Falls

Grab the whole family and drive to Maryland for a day of exploring, hiking, kayaking and more. Created in 1828, this canal is full of rich local history. Before you return to your car, make sure to visit the Great Falls overlook to see the Potomac River drop 76 feet in less than a mile. Free. 142 W Potomac St. Williamsport, MD; canaltust.org // @canaltrust

Cedar Hill

After closing in March 2020 and remaining closed due to the installation of a new HVAC system to preserve the home, Frederick Douglass’ residence is now open again. Grab tickets and your tennis shoes to climb up Cedar Hill to see this historic site. Free+. 1411 W St. SE; nps.gov/frdo/index.htm // @frederickdouglassnps

The Dupont Underground

You’ve heard of Dupont Circle, but have you heard of what’s beneath it? Travel under this iconic D.C. neighborhood and find a 15,000 square foot space for contemporary art and culture. Originally an abandoned streetcar station, this spot is now more alive than ever with vibrant art, performances and frequent events. Keep up with their Instagram for current happenings. Free+. 19 Dupont Circ. NW, DC; dupontunderground.org // @dupontunderground

Glenstone Museum

Go technology-free at the Glenstone Museum in Potomac, Maryland. At this private museum, which blends art, architecture and nature, they encourage patrons to step away from the ever-buzzing smartphone and plunge headfirst into meditative surroundings. Free+. 12100 Glen Rd. Potomac, MD; glenstone.org // @glenstonemuseum

Gravelly Point Park

Watch the tourists fly away from Gravelly Point Park. This spot, located just outside of D.C., has the best spot for a picnic as you watch flights from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport take off and land and admire D.C. landmarks from afar. Free+. Arlington, VA; stayarlington.com/directory/gravelly-point/ // @stayarlington

Great Country Farms

You may want to just fully remove yourself from the madness that is D.C. Great Country Farms in Bluemont, Virginia, has you covered with the perfect out-of-the-city spot. Grab your sunglasses and block out all the tourists as you drive into the country for a day picking fresh peaches and bright sunflowers. Make sure to check out their market and bakery for seasonal produce, farm fresh eggs, local honey and more. Free+. 34345 Snickersville Tpke. Bluemont, VA; greatcountryfarms.com // @greatcountryfarms

Key Bridge Boathouse

If you can’t stand to be on the same ground as so many tourists any longer – don’t. Move to the water. We raise you Key Bridge Boathouse in D.C., a full-service boating company that rents paddle boards, kayaks, canoes and more that are ready to hit the Potomac. $6+. 3500 Water St. NW, DC; boatingindc.com/key-bridge-boathouse/ // @boatingindc

Lone Oak Brewery

Spend a summer night at this Montgomery County brewery and farm watching the vibrant sunset with a fresh-brewed beer in one hand and one of their mouthwatering bites, including pizza, charcuterie, soft-serve ice cream and more, in the other. Free+. 5000 Olney Laytonsville Rd. Olney, MD; loneoakbrewingco.com // @loneoakbrewingco

Rock Creek Park

If you’re up for a challenge, walk the 1,754 acres of Rock Creek Park – just kidding. But do visit this scenic spot that spans from D.C. to Maryland. With hiking trails, a horse center, tennis center and more, we could spend the whole summer here. Free+. Rock Creek Park, DC; nps.gov/rocr/index.htm // @rockcreeknps

SPIN D.C.

When the summer heat and the tourists count hit their peak, SPIN D.C. is the perfect spot for you to take out your frustration in style – ping pong style. From the moment you step into this ping pong social club, prepare to be wowed with the unmatched graffiti, unlimited ping pong tables, delicious cocktails and shareable dishes. $49+. 1332 F St. NW, DC; wearespin.com/location/washington-dc // @wearespin

Suns Cinema Independent Theater

Round up your friends and get ready for a night of indie art films, cocktails, and iconic movie-themed decor at this two-story eclectic theater. Have your own strangers to friends trope as you get cozy next to someone you’ve never met while watching the best movie you’ve never heard of. $6+. 3107 Mt Pleasant St. NW, DC; sunscinema.com // @sunscinema

Union Market

Are you mad at the tourists taking up the sidewalks or are you really just hangry? The only way to get to the bottom of that question is to visit Union Market and try some of the 40+ local vendors. Eat your weight in barbecue from 2Fifty’s, empanadas from La Buena, sushi from O-KU and more before you wash it down with a limoncello spritz from Bar Boheme. Free+ 1309 5th St. NE, DC; unionmarketdc.com // @unionmarketdc

The Willard Afternoon Tea

If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em. Sort of. Pretend you are traveling around London and not in sweltering overcrowded D.C. as you cheers over tea with your friends. Dine on delectable finger sandwiches and drink pots of tea until you’re bloody knackered. $65+. 1401 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, DC; washington.intercontinental.com/food-drink/peacock-alley-tea // @willard_intercontinentaldc

