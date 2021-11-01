New Music Venue The Runaway Will Find Home in Brookland

D.C. was forced to say goodbye to many memory-filled clubs and music venues that permanently closed their doors over the past 20 months due to the pandemic. There is a silver lining, though: The closures allowed surviving venues to innovate and new ones to emerge. As we continue to transition to a post-shutdown world – while living in Covid limbo – there are a plethora of new venues popping up around the D.C. area. The District’s evenings are slowly beginning to buzz once more with eager concertgoers and clubgoers alike. From small venues to new theaters, here is one of the best new spots keeping our music nightlife alive and thriving. For the full roundup, visit here.

Petworth’s rock ‘n’ roll burger and music bar Slash Run is welcoming its sister venue The Runaway in Brookland. Set to open in early 2022, its name is a nod to the iconic ‘70s rock band namesake — and its vibe will relish all aspects of that era. Owner Christine Lilyea sets the scene on what to expect.

“Picture a black motorcycle leather jacket,” Lilyea says. “That’s how I want you to view the space when you first walk into the bar. Very feminine, but also masculine, and very ‘70s. I’m trying to make it really kitschy with the glassware and decor being all vintage.”

In comparison to Slash Run, The Runaway will be better suited for music performances than dining. The space has a designated venue area with a dining room, which also turns into a venue.

“The stage is going to be bigger [than at Slash Run],” Lilyea says. “It’s going to be more geared toward touring bands because we’ll have a green room.”

The Runaway will still offer burgers, although Lilyea is set on making them “weirder.” Think black buns with unusual combinations. All of the menu items are planned and inspired by The Runaway band members and songs, like the “Cherry Bomb” burger, which will include cherry compote and brie with the burger. There will also be more vegan forward options than Slash Run, and a focus on celebrating the vegetable as a burger instead of using meat substitutes. The Runaway will be two floors.

There will also be a larger outdoor dining space in the back patio and a café sidewalk in the front.

While the lineup is not yet finalized, genres you can expect include lots of rock, soul and punk bands from both the local scene, as well as ones on tour. Lilyea also plans on vinyl DJ dance nights on the second floor with a DJ booth Lilyea proudly repurposed from an old large-box television. She’s excited to see her vision come to life — and we can’t wait either.

“It’s not going to be just a bar where you go to hang out. It’s going to be an experience. The music’s going to be right, everything’s going to tie in together. And I joke about this but I’m a little half-serious: Leather jackets are required.”

Read our full roundup of must-visit, new and reopening venues here.

Set to open early next year, The Runaway does not have a website or hours listed at the moment. Stay tuned.

Slash Run: 3523 12th St. NE, DC; slashrun.com // @slashrundc

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.