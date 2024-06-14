New Spanish Sensation at Arlo Hotel

This fall, Washington, D.C. will welcome a delightful new addition to its vibrant culinary scene. Chef Pepe Moncayo, renowned for his inventive Spanish cuisine, is set to launch his latest venture, “Arrels,” at the Arlo Hotel. With a track record of culinary excellence, Chef Moncayo promises a dining experience that will transport guests straight to Spain.

Born in Barcelona, Chef Moncayo’s journey through the culinary world has been nothing short of remarkable. He honed his skills under the tutelage of Michelin-starred chefs in Spain before expanding his horizons to Singapore, where he opened the acclaimed restaurant Santi in Marina Bay Sands. His success continued with two more popular establishments before making a significant mark in Washington, D.C., with the opening of Cranes in February 2020. Cranes quickly became a favorite, earning praise from locals and visitors alike for its exceptional cuisine.

Arrels, which means “roots” in Catalan, is a tribute to Chef Moncayo’s heritage. The restaurant aims to capture the essence of Spain, drawing inspiration from Barcelona, the quaint mountain village of Sant Celoni, the bustling fishing ports of Blanes, and the sun-soaked summers in Andalucia. Chef Moncayo’s travels across Spain, including the Basque Country, Galicia, and Mallorca, further influence the diverse menu at Arrels. Each dish is a modern interpretation of Spanish classics, offering a blend of rustic and indulgent flavors.

The menu at Arrels will feature an array of dishes, from classic tapas to composed plates, all showcasing Chef Moncayo’s refined technique and deep connection to his roots. Signature sangria and expertly crafted gin and tonics will complement the food, ensuring a complete Spanish dining experience.

A standout feature of Arrels will be its state-of-the-art Spanish oven and grill, exclusively powered by charcoal. This traditional cooking method, a cornerstone of Spanish cuisine, will be used to prepare a variety of dishes, including whole fish, flavorful rice dishes, and perfectly charred vegetables. The use of charcoal enhances the natural flavors, adding a unique depth to each dish.

Chef Moncayo sees Arrels as a heartfelt thank you to Washington, D.C. “I wish to share my own perspective of Spanish culinary arts with the city that welcomed me and has given me so much over the past six years,” he says. “Arrels reflects my roots and the early years of my culinary journey that have shaped me. My team and I aim to create an inviting space where guests can savor the essence of Spanish cuisine.”

As the opening of Arrels approaches, anticipation is building for what promises to be a standout addition to the D.C. dining landscape. Chef Moncayo’s passion and expertise are sure to make Arrels a must-visit destination for food enthusiasts seeking an authentic taste of Spain.