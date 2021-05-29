Neighborhood Gems: Where to Eat + Play in Capitol Riverfront

Although Covid has created a challenging new environment for businesses, it hasn’t stopped new restaurants, gyms and salons in Capitol Riverfront from opening and surviving over the last year. While new businesses faced challenges like opening at a limited capacity or having to provide to-go service only for months, the neighborhood is now emerging from the pandemic with new life. We rounded up some of the best new food, drink and wellness finds in the neighborhood.

RESTAURANTS

Albi

Chef and owner Michael Rafidi describes Albi’s food as a modern take on traditional Levantine cuisine. His menu blends traditional flavors and cooking methods from Palestine, Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey with local Mid-Atlantic ingredients. “Everything is specially sourced and there’s a reason why we’re doing this kind of food,” Rafidi says. “We’re educating people on what this food really is. We have a very talented team here sourcing food and developing dishes.” An international wine program featuring wines from the eastern Mediterranean compliments Rafidi’s menu, bringing unique international flavors to Capitol Riverfront. 1346 4th St. SE, DC; www.albidc.com // @albiwashdc

Cliché DC Lunch Pop-Up

The idea for Cliché DC came when Side Door Pizza owner Brian Schram decided to create a new a pop-up restaurant concept. “We wanted to do what everyone else was doing but do it our own way and make it really simple and delicious,” Schram says. With an emphasis on convenience, freshness and affordable prices, Cliché DC has an approachable menu with a smash burger running for only $6.50, avocado toast for $9 and tuna niçoise lettuce wraps for $12, among other options. The pop-up is open for lunch on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and customers can pick up their food at Side Door and eat it on the Scarlet Oak patio or take it to go. 909 New Jersey Ave. SE, DC; www.clichedc.com // @cliche_dc

Jackie American Bistro

Drawing inspiration from the 60s and former first lady Jackie Kennedy, Jackie American Bistro serves a taste of classic American cuisine. The concept is the newest endeavor of Dacha Beer Garden and was launched in 2020 after the start of the pandemic. James Beard-nominated chef Jerome Grant’s food paired with trendy modern cocktails and an interior 60s aesthetic creates a restaurant as stylish and iconic as the first lady herself. Jackie is open for takeout, delivery, and indoor and outdoor seating. 79 Potomac Ave. SE, DC; www.jackiedc.com // @jackierestaurant

La Famosa

La Famosa is more than just a restaurant. Inspired by the concept of the Puerto Rican panadería, it’s a restaurant, bakery, all-day café and bar wrapped into one. “It should feel like a little respite or break from city life, almost like a staycation, when you come to see us,” says chef and owner Joancarlo Parkhurst. He draws from his Puerto Rican upbringing to bring the flavors of the island to D.C. “The food is supposed to be very recognizable as Puerto Rican cuisine, but I also take certain liberties with it using some non-classical ingredients and techniques. Everything should be very Criollo for people who know Criollo food, but at the same time, it is a little bit modified, just ‘cause I can.” La Famosa offers takeout, patio dining and limited indoor seating. 1300 4th St. SE, DC; www.eatlafamosa.com // @eatlafamosa

Maxwell Park

For a wine selection that changes with the seasons – or even faster than the seasons – Maxwell Park’s second and newest location has you covered. The wine bar’s extensive menu changes with quirky monthly themes, which in the past have included Tiger King, Monopoly and Netflix and Chill-ed Reds. Wines are stored in one of four controlled temperature zones to be served at optimal temperatures that bring out the unique notes of each wine. 1346 4th St. SE, DC; www.maxwellparkdc.com // @maxwellpark_navyyard

Swizzler

A food truck turned brick-and-mortar burger shack, Swizzler pairs grass-fed beef burgers and unique veggie burgers with thick, house-cut fries for a quick, affordable and sustainable meal. Menu highlights include the bacon cheddar jalapeño burger with thick-cut bacon, candied jalapeños and arugula; The Beet Goes On, a house-made beet burger with goat cheese and candied jalapeños; and Parmesan Truffle Spudz, fries topped with cheese and truffles. Currently, Swizzler is open for takeout and delivery. 1259 1st St. SE, DC; www.swizzlerfoods.com // @swizzlerfoods

WELLNESS

9Round

Need a quick, full-body workout? Then 9Round is the place for you. The gym’s kickboxing-style workout takes only 30 minutes and is a high-intensity cardio workout you complete on your own time. In non-pandemic times, 9Round had no class times and instead operated on a circuit model, where patrons could drop in any time and cycle through a series of nine stations, with a new round starting every three minutes. Due to pandemic restrictions, gym-goers currently need to sign up for a time in advance. Co-owner and trainer Krista Ashshaheed described 9Round’s speed as one of its best features and named the Capitol Riverfront community as another. “We’ve had so many members who are new to the area and have found their best friends [at 9Round] in such a short period of time,” Ashshaheed says. 1105 New Jersey Ave. SE, DC; www.9round.com // @9roundnavyyard

Bearded Goat Barber

The team at Bearded Goat Barber aims to give the best cuts in the industry. At the Capitol Riverfront location, the second in the DMV, patrons can treat themselves to a haircut, facial hair trim, and manicures and pedicures. Co-owner Scott Parker explains that creating a great space for a trim, complete with a soundtrack, was one of the main priorities when creating the Bearded Goat brand. Even after the haircut, clients can bring the Bearded Goat vibes home with a Spotify playlist of the carefully curated music played in the shop. “We try to provide a beautiful and inviting space, obviously great cuts, and the best in customer care,” Parker says. 301 Tingey St. Suite 101, SE, DC; www.beardedgoatbarber.com // @beardedgoatbarber

Black Bird Salon

Look no further for the trendiest cut and color in the neighborhood. Black Bird is a woman-owned and operated salon with a cozy vibe. Each appointment starts with a consultation to determine your hair needs and provide the best service and product recommendations. 801 Virginia Ave. Suite 101, SE, DC; www.districtblackbird.com // @districtblackbird

Scissors & Scotch

Scissors & Scotch makes a routine barbershop visit into a full-fledged self-care experience. Services range from full-service haircuts and facial hair trims to scalp and hand massages. Each hair service comes with a complimentary drink of choice, with an extensive menu of liquor, cocktails and on-tap beers to choose from. 1 M St. Suite 100, SE, DC; www.scissorsscotch.com // @scissorsscotch

