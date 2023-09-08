Naii Vegas on Building Bold, Versatile Work Across the Globe

As a contemporary interior designer who’s lived and worked in nearly 10 different countries, Vegas takes a bold and multifaceted approach to each creative concept she designs.

District Fray: How would you describe your signature design style?

Vegas: I’m a designer who passionately embraces the harmony of nature while seeking to repurpose existing materials and weaving raw, rustic components into my compositions. My approach serves as a gateway to our natural world: a reconnection with the splendid spaces we’ve inadvertently distanced ourselves from.

Your portfolio is remarkably versatile, encompassing interior design, product creation and set design. How do you maintain your creativity and efficacy of each project?

I’m an avid observer who tracks evolving trends. I immerse myself in creative processes by scrutinizing architecture, fashion design, music and photography. I also embolden my projects with conceptual frameworks. A sturdy concept imparts cohesion; each element possesses intent, from graphics to furnishings, and spaces cocoon the essence of the concept. This paves the way for a multifaceted creation.

In addition to founding Creative Buildr, you’ve also been a designer at Selina in D.C. for the past five years. What’s your vision for your ongoing work?

Selina has evolved into a steadfast ally, a company that nurtured my growth and fortified my prowess in high-scale commercial projects. It’s an incredible community where everyone’s strengths lie in mutual assistance. Designing for projects like Selina Chicago and D.C. has undoubtedly been the most enriching phase of my career so far. I anticipate Selina continuing to extend its collaborative hand for novel openings and digital nomadic adventures.

As a self-proclaimed nomad, what inspired you to choose D.C. as your home base?

The D.C. community has been a game-changer. It’s a community built on mutual support and professional expansion. I fell in love with its open, educated and kindhearted populace. The people of D.C., the city’s allure, its museums, art and architecture – it captured my heart. I truly believe it’s the opportune moment to cultivate my community, and being rooted in D.C. has propelled my growth exponentially within the span of a year and a half.

Learn more about Vegas at behance.net/vegase and follow her @naiivegas.t. Check out Creative Buildr @creativebuildr. Visit Selina at selina.com and follow them @selina.

