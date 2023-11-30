D.C.’s Mx. Mundy on Their New Album “Future Nature”

The musician shares their sonic journey to finding light in the darkness.

For Mx. Mundy, the hardest part of creating their debut album “Future Nature” was knowing when to stop.

The self-described punk pixie’s latest project features a spectrum of sounds and inspirations, from Björk to David Bowie to, of course, the natural world around us. Nature is an essential part of Mundy’s identity as an artist and their art itself.

“It always starts with nature for me,” Mundy says. “Whether it’s the birds or the wind chimes or the way the trees rustle. Those are always the seeds of my inspiration.”

Their inspiration culminated in the nine tracks on “Future Nature,” which also celebrate community, unity, queerness and the light that comes out of the dark moments in life.

“Velvet Revolution” is one of the many versatile tracks featured on “Future Nature,” as well as the house-inspired “No Holding Back” to synth track “I’ll Protect You” to slow jam “Kind Time.” Each song provides a unique sonic experience while still creating a cohesive body of work.

Mundy is an indelible part of D.C.’s creative culture, known for collaboration with figures like DJ Farrah Flosscett and artist Lisa Marie Thalhammer at DC9 shows and at District Fray’s Art Out Loud party in June, as well as our Cult Classic Halloween party this past October.

Their music stands out within their other roles as composer, performer and producer, but they actually began their performance work in the realm of theatre.

“I was always trying to do music as well [as theatre], but for some reason, I told myself I wasn’t good at it. But one day, I decided that was okay, and gave myself permission to fail at first and just keep trying.”

Born and bred in D.C.’s creative world, Mundy made the decision to pivot to music full time, in part to take complete creative control over their onstage persona.

“I wanted to be the brightest, truest [and] weirdest version of myself. My intention is that by being my truest, brightest version of myself, then I can hopefully create a sonic space where other people feel safe to do the same.”

Mundy has already begun writing songs for their next album, but for now, they hope to get “Future Nature” in the ears of as many people as possible — and will be bringing their new songs to a stage near you next spring. That’s where they thrive — their background in conservatory and stage sticks with them as a performer today.

“What it all comes down to at the end of the day is that I’m a storyteller. That’s what I was doing in the theatre world, and that’s what I’m still doing now. Trying to take people on a sonic journey.”

Follow Mx. Mundy on Instagram @mundymusik and stream their album at mxmundy.bandcamp.com.

