The Man Behind the Unique Mustache: Music Producer + Bartender Enea Diotaiuti

Italian-born Enea Diotaiuti reflects on how the District’s style has changed since the time he first arrived to the city. As a music producer and bartender at Imperfecto, Dioutaiuti likes to express his uniqueness through his work and clothing.

District Fray: What D.C. style means to you

Enea Diotaiuti: As an Italian, it was hard for me to understand D.C. style at first. It was very ordinary [and] bland. I noticed people living in this city were seeking for their own style to be showcased. As an emigrant, my style is unique. I have always been fascinated by the mixture of culture D.C. has to offer. Everybody is different in D.C. and that’s what makes it cool. Be yourself became the must, and now that the city has grown with [its] citizens, you can see way more European influences in it. It is a beautiful, colorful city that finally can showcase [its] style.

Style icon and/or inspiration

As an artist (music producer and musician), I have a very unique way of dressing and [styling] myself, starting with my unique mustache. [I’m] always looking for something unique and out of the ordinary, because I found my own way of [being]. I notice most of the people looking at me appreciate how I dress and style my artistic profile.

Wardrobe essential

Everybody should have [in their wardrobe] at least one thing that represents them, like a T-shirt they [had] custom-made or a jacket that represents their internal emotion. Many items I wear, I bought around the world touring [or] custom-made somehow, adding my unique touch to it. Unfortunately, the D.C. area does not offer [clothing] shops that really represent [my style], so [I’m] always looking for something I can get online.

Personal style

My style is hard to describe because I follow what fits better first and what makes me feel comfortable, like using [a] classic color [like] black, white [and] in-between. I always like to match colorful contrast to it, as long as it is not too much. Too much, and it can be overwhelming for me. I like to say my style is cool and out of the ordinary, [and] definitely influenced by the music and culture that surround me.

@enea_diotaiuti + @iamloudr // iamloudr.com