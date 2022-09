MUNA played their second sold out D.C. show Monday night at 930 Club. The trio played cuts from their 2022 release “MUNA” along with some favorites off of “Saves the World.” High energy pop-punk group, Meet Me @ The Altar opened the show. MUNA’s US tour continues Wednesday night in Philadelphia and will run through the end of October. Photos by Kristina Brown.

