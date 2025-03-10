Move & Bloom at Bridge District: A Fresh Addition to the National Cherry Blossom Festival

As the cherry blossoms reach their peak, DC comes alive with celebrations—and this year, there’s a brand-new way to be part of the magic. Move & Bloom at Bridge District is making its debut as part of the National Cherry Blossom Festival, offering a morning of movement, mindfulness, and community fun on Saturday, April 5, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

This free wellness event is perfect for anyone looking to kickstart their day with fitness classes, a scenic bike ride, a lively wellness marketplace, and delicious local eats—all set against the stunning backdrop of DC’s cherry blossoms.

Read on for details of the event and when you’re ready be sure to snag your Free RSVP to the event.

Event Highlights: Move, Sweat, and Refresh

Morning Fitness Classes (Free! Sign up in advance.)

Get energized with a lineup of expert-led workouts:

9:10 AM: Barre Unbound – Strength and flexibility

10:05 AM: F45 Fitness – High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

11:00 AM: BOOMBOX Boxing Club – Cardio and conditioning

Cherry Blossom Bike Ride & Free Bike Tune-Ups

Take in the blossoms while cruising along DC’s scenic bike trails. Bring your own bike or take advantage of free tune-ups from the Washington Area Bicyclist Association (WABA).

Wellness Marketplace

Discover top health and lifestyle brands, including:

Lululemon

Vida Fitness

Anacostia Organics

Orange Theory – Navy Yard

The Rounds

Food & Beverages

Refuel with delicious bites from:

Pure Green Juice Bar

Good Company Doughnuts & Cafe

Atlas Brew Works (because wellness includes a well-earned sip!)

Make It a Full Cherry Blossom Festival Day!

Since Move & Bloom is brand new, you’ll want to experience it from the start—then keep the celebration going. Walk across the bridge and head straight into Petalpalooza!

Petalpalooza at The Yards (1:00 PM – 9:00 PM)

Just a short, scenic stroll from Bridge District, Petalpalooza is a festival of music, art, and entertainment. Enjoy live performances, interactive art installations, family-friendly activities, and a fireworks show over the river. It’s the perfect way to transition from morning wellness to an afternoon of cherry blossom fun!

#Fraylife Tip: Plan Ahead for Maximum Fun

Arrive early to claim your spot in fitness classes.

Dress in layers —spring mornings can be chilly, but you'll warm up fast.

Bring a reusable water bottle to stay hydrated.

Wear comfy shoes for the walk across the bridge to Petalpalooza.

Use public transit—the Anacostia Metro Station is nearby, and you can bike or walk easily between festival hotspots.

Location & Registration

📍 Bridge District, 633 Howard Road SE, Washington, DC 20020 (Next to the Anacostia Metro Station)

🎟 FREE, but registration is encouraged for fitness classes. Sign up via Eventbrite.

Spring is all about fresh starts—so why not kick off this brand-new Move & Bloom event and make it part of your Cherry Blossom Festival tradition? Get ready to sweat, explore, and celebrate the best of DC this April!