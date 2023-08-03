Founder of MONKO Terrence White Creates a Cannabis Experience That Enhances Your Life

White created a holistic brand to offer the complete experience for D.C. residents.

Terrence White created MONKO, a lifestyle brand and community built around cannabis. We chatted with White about working in cannabis, what he does with time off and why D.C. is the perfect space for his work.

District Fray: What made you want to create a lifestyle brand through cannabis?

White: I’ve always been captivated by the potential of cannabis to enhance our lives. Cannabis can elevate our senses, inspire our creativity and foster a sense of well-being. That holistic appeal led us to create a lifestyle brand around cannabis that exudes style, sophistication and a touch of indulgence. Our customers want to be part of a brand that encapsulates that complete experience.

How do you get away from work?

Quality time with loved ones is essential. I cherish those moments that remind me of what truly matters.

What about D.C. makes it the perfect space for your endeavors?

It’s a city that embraces diversity, forward-thinking ideas and cultural enrichment. The city’s progressive attitude and passion for wellness aligns perfectly with our brand ethos. D.C.’s dynamic cannabis market allows us to connect with a broad audience that appreciates everyday luxuries. We’re thrilled to participate in this vibrant tapestry, elevating the cannabis culture in the nation’s capital.

Check out Monko at The Garden 003, a rooftop cannabis experience on August 6 and BLOSSOM, a cannabis, music, art, fashion, advocacy and culture event. Visit monko.co and follow on Instagram @monkodc.

MONKO: 444 K St. NW, DC

