MoN Temple’s Grand Opening Party

D.C. is set to host a spectacular evening on June 7th, 2024, as MoN Temple opens its doors for an unforgettable Grand Opening Party. This event promises to be a joyous celebration, combining the essence of community, wellness, and vibrant energy, as it marks the official launch of the MoN Temple’s membership portal.

The event will take place at the HQ House, located at 600 F St NW, 2nd Floor, Washington D.C. from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Guests are encouraged to embrace the event’s theme, ‘The Elements,’ by dressing as their favorite element—Earth, Air, Fire, or Water—adding a unique and colorful touch to the festivities.

Attendees will be treated to a sumptuous array of plant-based appetizers that promise to delight the senses. To complement these delectable treats, the event will offer fruity, fizzy mocktails designed to refresh and invigorate, ensuring guests remain energized and hydrated throughout the evening.

The party is not just about food and fun; it is an opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals and meet members of the New Earth Stewardship Network (NESN). NESN members, who will be in attendance from across the country, represent a diverse and supportive community dedicated to wellness, healing, and personal growth.

As a member of the MoN Temple, individuals gain access to a comprehensive online portal filled with resources, virtual classes, workshops, and more. The membership also includes:

Monthly Updates : Stay informed with newsletters featuring event calendars, updates, and special opportunities.

Retreat Discounts : Enjoy discounted rates at wellness retreats worldwide, providing a chance to rest, rejuvenate, and connect with others.

Advocacy and Education : Engage in meaningful advocacy efforts and educate yourself on social issues to enhance the quality of life for all.

Community Integration Circles : Participate in monthly gatherings and potluck dinners at MoN Temple Houses in Washington D.C. and Asheville, NC, fostering open sharing and connection.

The MoN Temple is a sanctuary dedicated to reconnecting individuals with their inherent wisdom and the cosmic web of life. Founded on the belief that healing and remembering our connection to Mother Earth and our ancestors is our birthright, the temple offers a space for spiritual growth, education, and community support.

Whether you are a current member or considering joining, this event promises to be a night of celebration, connection, and joy.

Reserve your tickets now to be part of this historic celebration and embrace the opportunity to connect with a community dedicated to healing, growth, and the betterment of our world.

