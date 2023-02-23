Members Only: Alexandra Bro

We are so grateful for the people who help make District Fray possible, so we’re highlighting them in our Members Only series. Become a member here.

This month, we meet Alexandra Bro, communications expert for the Embassy of Sweden. Bro talks taking leaps of faith, hanging outdoors and how D.C. has become a second home.

District Fray: How would you describe your job?

Alexandra Bro: Multifaceted. No two days are the same. I never know what might come my way when I walk into the office each morning, which I love! I work in press and communications and help convey Swedish priorities and the range of policy issues the Embassy covers, including sustainability, security and trade to the American public and American news media.

The Embassy is located in House of Sweden, a stunning building at the Georgetown Waterfront along the Potomac River, which is perfect for public outreach and hosting large events, panel discussions, concerts, art talks, etc. I also handle the Embassy’s gender equality portfolio and get to follow closely the U.S. domestic debate on gender equality.

How did you get started?

I have always been interested in political and global issues, and I knew early on that I wanted to work internationally. I studied international affairs as a graduate student in D.C. After graduation, I worked specifically on global gender equality issues within a U.S. foreign policy context. Then an opportunity arose to work at the Embassy, and it felt like the perfect place to combine my interests with all the skills and experience I had gained up until that point.

What challenges or significant turning points have you experienced?

Moving to D.C. from Sweden is definitely one of the most memorable turning points. Before moving here, I had only visited the city as a tourist. But I took a leap of faith and moved across the Atlantic from Stockholm, where I was born and raised. It has been such an amazing journey, and I’m now proud to call this city my home.

Any other hobbies or projects?

I love being outdoors and spend much of my free time biking, running and hiking. It allows me to travel and explore new places. And I always combine it with good food! I really enjoy cooking and trying out new recipes.

What advice would you have for your undergraduate-aged self?

Trust your instincts. Dare to take risks. Be present.

What’s your definition of success?

To be happy and fulfilled with where you are. To live out your potential while having a positive impact on your surroundings.

What are your favorite things in the D.C. area?

Oh, there are so many! It has become a thing of mine to create an itinerary every time family or friends visit D.C., so I keep a running list of my favorite things to do and see and eat in the area. Hiking in Rock Creek Park, exploring new restaurants and coffee shops, walking along Georgetown Waterfront, seeing new museum exhibitions and biking the Mount Vernon Trail to Alexandria, to mention a few.

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.