Meli Brings a New Members-Only Dining Experience to D.C. 

Greek wines, savory mezze plates and more await you at this members-only spot — all for a cause as sweet as its dessert menu.

Earlier this year, an exciting new dining membership program opened in The Silva in Adams Morgan. Along with the novel membership approach, the restaurant Meli, which in Greek means both honey and members, offers guests Greek-inspired mezze. Here’s what to expect from this new spot by Duck & the Peach owner Hollis Silverman.

The Membership

The membership program invites people residing in the DMV to become members of Meli for a fee of $25 per year. The proceeds of this fee are donated to the Reed Cooke Club, a private social club that supports local nonprofits and social and recreational activities in our national capital area. Members can enjoy all that Meli has to offer. This includes reservations at the restaurant, access to catering and takeout, a Greek wine club, retail market and standing invitations to any Reed Cooke Club events.

The Food

Meli serves fresh, flavorful Greek mezze. Kick off your meal with a series of spreads and dips, like super silky hummus and chunky, garlicky tzatziki. The freshly fried pita chips are divine — we recommend the chips instead of the pita or veggies for dipping. Post-dips, diners can indulge in a series of mezze, ranging from meaty gigante beans, chewy pan-fried halloumi cheese drizzled with a bright lemon-honey sauce, sweet sugar snap peas served on tahini, and crispy fried potatoes tossed with dill and parsley.

The salads and skewers sections of the menu are equally as tempting. There’s a classic Greek salad, an orzo salad with pesto, and best of all, a little gem salad with a creamy labneh dressing. For dessert, the baklava is the way to go, and for drinks, you can’t go wrong when choosing anything from the curated list of Greek wine.

The Scene

The restaurant is spacious and welcoming and the team, especially General Manager Danya Degen, is just as warm and friendly. Degen is particularly knowledgeable about Greek wine, so be sure to ask for a recommendation. The Meli market located at one end of the restaurant features a great curated selection of Greek wines, grill-out boxes and products sourced directly from Greece to continue your experience at home. The venue also hosts a patio for outdoor dining.

Anything else to note?

You don’t have to be a member the first time you visit so make a reservation or stop by for happy hour between 4-7 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday to give Meli a try. Chances are, you’ll love it so much that you’ll decide to become a member — especially since the membership monies go to such a good cause.

1630 Columbia Rd NW, DC; melidc.com // @melimezze_dc

