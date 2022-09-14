May Bowser Honors the Region’s Creative Community 

On Tuesday, September 13, the Capital Turnaround played host to the 37th Annual Mayor’s Arts Awards, “an inclusive and free celebration for District residents of all 8 Wards honoring the city’s vibrant creative community and patrons of the arts and humanities.”

Nominees, creatives, friends, family, residents, and honored presenter Mayor Muriel Bowser, dressed in their best for a star-studded night to celebrate the region’s rich arts community.

Awardees were recognized in 14 categories, including Excellence in Arts Education; Excellence as a Community Arts Advocate, Excellence in the Creative Industries, Emerging Creative, Excellence in Fashion and Beauty, Excellence in Humanities, the Larry Neal Writers Award, Excellence in Media Arts, Excellence in Nightlife Economy, Excellence in Performing Arts, Excellence in Visionary Leadership, Excellence in Visual Arts and Excellence in Youth Creativity.

ABC7News’ Britt Waters served as show host. Sylvia Traymore Morrison, a celebrated impressionist, author, and over 50-year veteran of the entertainment industry, served as co-host.

A diverse lineup of homegrown and international entertainers stole the show, including blues artist Carly Harvey; tap dancing virtuoso Gerson Lanza; Go-Go Symphony; Ukrainian group, Gerdan; hip hop music artist, and multi-instrumentalist, Christylez Bacon; Beat Ya Feet & Friends; and more.

Additional highlights included legendary, 100-year-old Milliner Vanilla Beane receiving the Mayor’s Arts Wards for Distinguished Honor and Excellence and Community Arts Advocate recipient, Keyonna Jones’ words, urging attendees to remember to “Pace yourself, stop the violence and arts save lives.”



Her words were the perfect sentiment on a joyous evening, where the healing power of arts and community shined brightly.

37th Annual Mayor’s Arts Awards. Photo by Andrew J. Williams III.

