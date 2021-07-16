Matt Talley Is a Connoisseur of New Balance Sneakers

Matt Talley is one of the cool kids, hence the name of his vinyl shop: Cool Kids Vinyl. Talley is devoted to endorsing New Balance sneakers free of charge and curates his daily style choices with intentionality.

District Fray: What D.C. style means to you

Matt Talley: Our city has so many original styles, influences and brands that we can stand on our own in our own unique style. From the New Balances we wear to the go-go music we listen to, D.C.’s style is unique in the sense that we don’t have to draw inspiration from any other location or city but our own.

Style icon and/or inspiration

I wouldn’t say just as a style icon, but Ibn Jasper is a person I admire from afar [for] his style and [the] versatility in his craft. Being a designer, barber and creative, you see his influence in a lot of folks we look up to or hold in high regard.

Wardrobe essential

I promise this isn’t an endorsement, but any style of New Balance is a staple you should have in your wardrobe, whether your closet is casual or more business attire. Living in D.C., not only are they fashionable, [they’re] very comfortable. We do a lot of walking, running and biking in this city. Personally, I’m on my feet for at least eight hours of the day, so New Balances are the best shoe, being neutral in the basic styles [they offer], but also [as] a brand that collaborates with young [streetwear] brands. That can be very desirable.

Personal style

Style to me is all self-expression. How I’m feeling on any day can be represented through what I choose to wear that day. From my glasses to my socks to the pins on my hat, everything is intentional and a direct way to know how I feel.

@talleyismajor + @coolkidsvinyl // coolkidsvinyl.com

