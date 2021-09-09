Lucky Dog Animal Rescue Wants You to Get Lucky

Lucky Dog Animal Rescue’s annual Let’s Get Lucky Casino Night gala is making its in-person return this year on Oct. 9 with a theme befitting the era — just a year delayed.

“This year we are doing a roaring ’20s theme, which we planned for last year,” Mirah Horowitz says with a laugh. “It didn’t quite happen because obviously we couldn’t do the event, so we’re just rolling it over to this year.”

Horowitz is the founder and executive director of Lucky Dog Animal Rescue, a volunteer nonprofit focused on rescuing homeless, neglected and abandoned animals and placing them with foster families or a forever home. She and her team are responsible for the rescue’s signature event: Casino Night. This fall the annual gala celebrates its eighth year, and invites guests to sport their best Great Gatsby-inspired cocktail attire.

Held in Arlington, Virginia, the gala will be styled like a Vegas casino with tables for craps, roulette, blackjack and a money wheel. And at the end of the night you can use your remaining chips — if you manage to hold onto them — to purchase raffle tickets to win prizes. The tickets are also available to buy, Horowitz says, if like her your chips tend to run out by the end of the night. The gala will also have food and an open bar with specialty drinks and cocktails made with Titos.

With the return of in-person events, Horowitz has her share of excitement, but with the surge in coronavirus cases and the delta variant, nerves follow that excitement closely.

“I can’t wait to see the supporters of Lucky Dog, I missed them terribly last year,” Horowitz says. “But it comes with a little bit of nervousness — I feel very responsible for making sure that everyone who attends this event is safe and that they can come and have a good time and not worry about the coronavirus while they’re at Casino Night.”

As a precaution, guests are asked to come fully vaccinated and wear a face mask during the event, except while eating or drinking. But for those who are not yet ready for large-scale in-person events, Horowitz says the event offers an online option as well.

Despite last year’s Casino Night being held virtually, due to the uncertainties ushered in by Covid-19, Horowitz says the event was better than she could have hoped for.

“We were really able to share the incredible work that we’re doing through a very difficult time,” Horowitz says. “The funds that we raised at Casino Night and last year at Lucky Dog Live are part of the funds that [kept] us going throughout the year.”

This year Horowitz says they’re hoping to raise between $100,000 and $150,000. And it’s these funds that are now allowing Lucky Dog to actively respond to Hurricane Ida, as the rescue has taken in about 25 animals from the impacted Southeastern region.

“A number of the shelters in Louisiana and Mississippi evacuated ahead of the storm, some to us directly,” Horowitz says. “So [we’re] working really hard to get animals out of harm’s way and into shelters and rescues that can find these dogs and cats forever homes.”

Tickets are available on Lucky Dog’s website with several pricing options. Individual guest tickets are $125, the VIP Fat Cat’s Club tickets are $200 and online tickets are $30. There are also promotional early bird tickets available for $115, as well as various upgrades and sponsorships available.

For the online experience, guests will have access to bingo and opportunities to win prizes, such as gift cards that can be received through the mail, and can sign up for a wine tasting through Wine Access — so they don’t completely miss out on the gala libations. And when it comes time for the awards, online guests will virtually join the main stage.

With how the pandemic has fluctuated adoption, fostering and surrendering rates, Horowitz says right now there is a lull in adoptions, as families are looking for the freedom to travel and move around as the country reopens in waves. So it’s events such as the gala that keep Lucky Dog’s arms open to animals and able to deliver them the care they need. And with the importance of the event, Horowitz is keeping her options open to change the Covid procedures as the pandemic continues to develop so guests can safely celebrate the young decade.

“I just want to make sure we do everything right,” Horowitz says. “And I’m confident that we will.”

Lucky Dog’s annual Casino Night gala is October 9 from 7-11 p.m. To purchase tickets for the upcoming gala, visit the event page here. To learn more about Lucky Dog Animal Rescue, visit their website here.

Sheraton Pentagon City: 900 S. Orme St. Arlington, VA; luckydoganimalrescue.org/home // @dcluckydog

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.