Lucky Dog Animal Rescue’s Eighth Annual Casino Night Gala // 10.9.11

On Saturday, October, animal lovers were transported back to the Roaring ’20s as they passed through gilded curtains to attend the Lucky Dog‘s 8th Annual Casino Night. Each of the guests were greeted by not only the smiling faces of bedazzled volunteers but also three adorable rescue pups: Orzo, Luce and Mama Mambo. Decked out in their finest glittering apparel adorned with sequins, fringe, and feathers, these ladies and gentlemen spent the night celebrating nearly twelve years Lucky Dog has been saving the lives of animals in this region.

The air was warmed by the vocal stylings of the talented 49 Cent Dress and the sound of clinking glasses, dice rolling, cards shuffling and the occasional rousing excitement at one of the casino tables meaning the chips were rolling in. Using technology to their advantage, the live stream allowed for people to experience the night from the comfort of their home. Generosity flowed like the delicious cocktails raising $144,591 to save at-risk and homeless animals from certain euthanasia.

Photos by Amanda Gann: @insta__gann // littlebird-creative.com

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.