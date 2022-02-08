How to Celebrate a Low-Key Valentine’s Day Around D.C.

Celebrating Valentine’s Day can be more than elaborate dinners and wine pairings. Keeping it casual can be just as meaningful a way to spend time with your significant other or close friends. So rather than getting dressed up and rushing to book a prime-time restaurant reservation, consider these local food and drink specials that are sure to impress.

2.9-2.12 + 2.16

Galentine’s Wine at Immigrant Food+

Women winemakers are the stars of the Galentine’s Day wine flight at Immigrant Food+. The curated experience will feature four pours of wine sourced from around the globe. And knowing that wine is always better with cheese, the kitchen is cooking up a shareable baked brie for two. The restaurant is closed on Mondays, but reservations are live for tables. $22 each for the wine flight + $25 for the baked brie. 925 13th St. NW, DC; immigrantfood.com // @immigrantfood

2.11-2.14

Get Artistic at Muse Paintbar

This art studio combines dinner, drinks and the opportunity to share your creativity. You and your date can paint and sip while an instructor walks you through the day’s project. There are slots available all weekend, including three sessions on Valentine’s Day, each with a different painting. Bookings can be made online. $35+. 4238 Wilson Blvd. Arlington, VA; musepaintbar.com // @musepaintbar

Mini Indulgences from Astro Doughnuts

Flowers are nice and all, but a fresh doughnut assortment is another great idea for spreading Valentine’s Day love. Astro Doughnuts is offering boxes of a dozen mini flavors (two of each) to mark the holiday. Flavors include raspberry red velvet, banana pudding, crème brulée and more. Boxes must be preordered 24 hours in advance. $27+. Multiple locations. astrodoughnuts.com // @astrodoughnuts

2.12-2.15

Breakfast in Bed from Baker’s Daughter

Instead of planning a dinner out, indulge with brunch in bed from one of D.C.’s most acclaimed chefs. Matt Baker is packaging up morning treats for two, starting with juice, coffee and a pastry basket. Main courses include a choice of avocado toast, ham and cheese quiche or a chef’s breakfast sandwich. Add-ons, like bellinis and chocolates, are available, too. Place your pickup order through Tock for pickup on Saturday, Sunday or Monday. $56. Multiple locations. bakersdaughterdc.com// @bakersdaughter

2.13

Galentine’s Candles at Hook Hall

Spend some time on Saturday afternoon learning to create your own scented candles. This Galentine’s Day theme of Hook Hall’s Artisan Academy includes one spritz cocktail or soft drink, with other beverages available for purchase. Participants must be 18+ and will finish class with two candles each to take home. Tickets are available on Tock, and the session runs from 2-4 p.m. $49.99. 3400 Georgia Ave. NW, DC; hookhall.com // @hookhalldc

2.14

Dance the Night Away at Last Call

Skip dinner for two and head to Last Call on Monday night for the ‘80s inspired “Manic Monday” dance and cocktail party. The Union Market neighborhood bar is planning a girl’s night out theme, though all are welcome to groove to DJ LexisLane. Drink specials start at $8 and include throwback pleasures like the tequila sunrise and Blue Hawaiian. 8:30 p.m. Free. 1301-A 4th St. NE, DC; lastcallbardc.com // @lastcallbardc

Dueling Pianos at Caboose Commons

Bring some friends and belt out a favorite song with a dueling piano performance and a fresh pint or two from this Northern Virginia brewery. The show promises to be full of energy. Beer and food are available a la carte, with tables and standing-room space is first-come, first-served. Free. 2918 Eskridge Rd. Fairfax, VA; caboosebrewing.com // @caboosetaverns

Flowers + Frosé at Colada Shop

The Wharf location of this Cuban cafe is partnering with Lily’s Flower Truck for a Saturday flower drop. You can create a bouquet onsite or pre-order an arrangement that’ll be ready for pickup. Customers who show their receipt can get a two-for-one deal on Colada Shop’s guava frosé cocktail. The Wharf ice rink will be open for skating, too. $55-$150. 10 Pearl St. SW, DC; lilysflowertruck.com // @lilysflowertruck

A No-Reservation Dinner from Chiko

For anyone who forgot to plan ahead, Chiko has your back. Chinese and Korean ingredients come together in its Valentine’s Day dinner inspired by the color red. Dishes in the five-course menu for two include red chili wontons with organic chicken, lobster stir fry with red curry sauce, and red velvet cake with ginger icing. The package is available for pickup or dine in while supplies last, starting at 5 p.m. on Monday. $90 for two. Multiple locations. mychiko.com // @chikofrc

Themed sweets from Call Your Mother Deli

Start your Valentine’s Day with a trip to one of Washington’s favorite bagel shops. Call Your Mother is offering a few specialty items Thursday through Monday, including a chocolate chip bagel and a raspberry guava cream cheese. There will also be strawberry chocolate sprinkle doughnuts and pink and black cookies with colorful sprinkles. $2.50-$3.50. Multiple locations. callyourmotherdeli.com // @callyourmotherdeli

