Local Gifts For Fitness Buffs

We all have that one person in the family (or friend circle) who is the first to get up on vacation, runs an “easy 10” before 9 a.m., and whose idea of “shots” are wheatgrass and orange wedges? Or the person who is always sore from cross fit, boxing, or some other HIIT routine. Whether they run, chase boutique fitness trends, or just appreciate a good at-home savasana, here’s a roundup of gift ideas for the fitness enthusiast in your life. Even better? They’re all local, so if the only running you’re doing this holiday season is to the nearest shop, consider your miles logged.

Pacers Running

With locations throughout D.C. and Virginia, Pacers is a one-stop shop for runners and has been a trusted destination for the running community for over thirty years. Pick up stocking stuffers, apparel or the newest model of your recipient’s favorite sneaker. On our wishlist:

DC Flag Apparel

A popular and exclusive line of merchandise, this is perfect for someone who loves to rep the 202.

Goodr Sunglasses

Reliable and reasonably priced, Goodr sunglasses hold up for your most intense workouts. They handle sweat well, stay in place and come in a variety of shapes and colorways.

Oofos Recovery Shoes

Watch out slippers, Oofos are the new relaxation footwear to give this holiday season. While sneakers can be tough to gift given the right fitting and style are unique to each person, these are the perfect recovery gear for anyone who’s got long runs in their weekly rotation.

Pacers Running (Multiple Locations, DC & Virginia): runpacers.com // @runpacers

Potomac River Running

Virginia runners will know this spot for its community roots, commitment to runners of all levels, amazing training programs and collection of dedicated shops for trail running. Whether road or trails, Potomac River Running has bundles, gear and tech tools that any runner will appreciate.

Runner Gift Pack

A post-run pack that is equal parts apparel and fuel: a comfy cotton graphic tee and socks, and two Clif Bars in holiday flavors.

AfterShokz Aeropex Headphones

The perfect upgrade to earbuds that keep falling out. These keep the wearer’s safety top of mind with bone conduction technology that allows for “open-ear design” and awareness of surroundings. Sweatproof, waterproof and boasts an 8-hour battery life.

Hyperice Hypervolt 2

A device that offers three speeds of percussion massage for quick warm-ups, effective recovery and relief to sore muscles. Lightweight and TSA approved, it’s the perfect gift for the traveling fitness buff.

Shoe or Custom Insole Fitting

Know a serious runner ready to take their running game to the next level or someone who complains about being on their feet? Custom insoles are a game-changer, and a $150 gift card will cover the fitting and the insoles. The process involves a foot scan for detailed measurements (like width and volume) and a walk across a foot map (which tests things such as weight placement on your foot). It will culminate with a shoe fitting (if desired) to match the perfect shoe and insole. The wearer will receive a 3D view of their feet and all the mechanicals and specifications. The custom insoles take about two weeks to produce and last for about a year (depending on weekly mileage).

Potomac River Running (Multiple Locations, Northern Virginia); potomacriverrunning.com @potomacriverrunning

Flex All Day

Mom on the go, fitness trainer, post-yoga brunch or loving that WFH life, Flex All Day celebrates vibrant life — in stretch mode — with apparel and goods that fit every mood.

Bubble Candle

Set the mood with this fun candle, the perfect accessory for an epsom salt bath or an evening yoga session.

Terez Black & White Houndstooth Set

For the person who’s as serious about their fitness fashion as they are about their fitness routine, this set by beloved brand Terez boasts leggings and a matching sports bra crop top.

Dash Dot Backpack

A backpack that does it all. A snap off front compartment that functions as a belt or cross body bag, shoe compartment, padded laptop compartment and a zipper that releases the shoe compartment for extra space. And when things get messy, the bag is waterproof, and metal feet on the bottom keep your bag off the ground. Available in two colors.

Flex All Day: 3077 M St. NW, DC; flexallday.com // @flexallday

Take Care Shop



One of D.C.’s beloved beauty and wellness shops, Take Care Shop is a holistic spa and retailer that curates an assortment of trusted indie brands, tools and products from within the natural space. And since fitness and health stretch beyond the physical, Take Care has a variety of gift options for pampering and self-care.

Moment To Escape Set

After the run, after the sweat, after the shower. Gift them this set boasting Body Polish and Body Oil from cult brand Herbivore.

2022 Starter Pack

For those seeking a higher dimension and a fresh start, invigorate all the senses and channel that new year energy with this gift bundle that features a planner from local D.C. stationery shop Appointed, a cluster of clear quartz, travel candle and aromatherapy roller.



Take Care Shop: 1338 Wisconsin Ave. NW, DC; takecareshopdc.com // @takecareshopdc

