Little Shop of Horrors Is To Die For at Ford’s Theatre

Feed me, Seymour! The world’s most famous man-eating plant is back on stage in “Little House of Horrors” at Ford’s Theatre.

Based on the 1960 sci-fi film of the same name, the cult classic by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman tells the Faustian story of Seymour, a meek petal pusher at a Skid Row flower shop who becomes an overnight sensation after he discovers a “strange and interesting” plant that has a mysterious craving for fresh blood.

But beneath the campy, jazz handiness of it all, is a brilliantly satirical story of temptation and greed wrapped in humor and sardonic wit, along with a clever soundtrack of toe-tapping rock & roll, girl-group pop and R&B tunes. Some of the references are dated to today’s audience, but that only adds to its kitschy charm.

Ford’s Theatre’s “Little Shop of Horrors” has it all—fantastic singing, hit songs like “Suddenly Seymour” and “Suppertime,” and a hyper-detailed set that draws the eye like moths to a flame. Comparisons to its Hollywood predecessor are inevitable and this production is a largely faithful rendition. But that’s not a knock against it, particularly when it has such strong material to work with.

To populate this parable, director Kevin S. McAllister has put together a fantastic cast. Each character performs wonderfully in their solos, while also blending seamlessly as an ensemble. Seymour, played with dorky innocence and great physicality by Derrick D. Truby, Jr. is a likable klutz you can’t help but root for even as his newly acquired fame goes to his head. Chani Wereley, who plays Audry, deftly balances humor with pathos. As Audrey’s abusive boyfriend, the sadistic biker dentist Orin Scrivello—and in a bevy of smaller parts—Joe Mallon’s performance is a master class in milking. Each actor understands that camp is most successful when it’s played straight, not with a smirk and a nod.

The show is punctuated by musical commentary delivered by a Greek chorus of Skid Row street urchins. Inspired by Motown girl groups, the trio of Crystal, Chiffon, and Ronnette — played by Kanysha Williams, Nia Savoy-Dock, and Kaiyla Gross, respectively, are a snarkyily synchronized team that capture the right knowing tone for this horticultural horror show.

The plant itself is a magnificent monster and let’s be honest, is the star of the show. Named Audrey II after Seymour’s co-worker and secret love, it appears to bring Seymour everything he’s wanted. But it turns out that Audrey II has a voice and it demands that Seymour feed it with human blood. As the plant grows, so too does Seymour’s fame as he becomes a star by association with the manacial plant.

Audrey II, voiced by the supremely rich-voiced Tobias A. Young, screeches, rumbles and hollers as the demanding, smart-mouthed flytrap. Embodied by Alejo Vietti’s fab puppets, the blood-thirsty steals the show with all of its featured numbers. The song “Feed Me (Git It),” a duet with Seymour, has never sounded better.

Far from the saccharine Hollywood ending, the stage version ends with a horrifically delightful dystopian twist that drives home the moral of the story that remains true today: Embrace fame at your own peril. It can be deadly.

If you liked “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” you’ll like this too. And like Audrey II, it will leave you hungry for more.

Save the date for a “Generation Abe” event for history and theatre lovers aged 21 – 40 on May 2, 2024. Enjoy a reception after the show with District Fray/On Tap and the opportunity to mix and mingle with “Little Shop of Horrors” cast and crew. Use code UNDER4024 for $25 tickets.

“Little Shop of Horror’s is at Ford’s Theatre through May 18. Tickets range from $33 to $95. Discounts are available for groups, senior citizens, military personnel, and those younger than 40. For more information, visit the theatre’s website here. 511 10th St. NW, DC; fords.org // @fordstheatre