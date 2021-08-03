Energetic + Vibrant: Lindsey Stirling’s Artemis Tour Arrives in the DMV

In musician Lindsey Stirling’s world, the Greek goddess of the hunt and moon, Artemis, is an anime character with red hair, a black superhero costume and a violin. This goddess is also the inspiration behind her album, comic book series and 2021 tour: a tour infused with Stirling’s electric violin performances, dancing and captivating graphics.

“I always hope that people leave feeling inspired and uplifted,” Stirling says.

Stirling is an electronic artist and violinist based in Los Angeles, California, who started as a YouTube star, appeared on “America’s Got Talent” and was the runner-up on Season 25 of “Dancing With the Stars.” “Artemis” is her fifth album, released in 2019 and debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Albums Chart. With her newfound free time in 2020, after the cancellation of her initial album tour dates due to Covid, Stirling launched a charity called The Upside Fund to help families in need, created a violin course and produced music videos that have received millions of views.

This summer, Stirling will perform her “Artemis” album and comic book hero-inspired show on a 35-date U.S. tour. District Fray recently spoke with Stirling ahead of her Thursday, August 5 Wolf Trap performance about her return to the Northern Virginia concert space, storytelling and what audiences can expect when she takes the stage.

District Fray: Are you excited to perform at Wolf Trap?

Lindsey Stirling: I’ve had several experiences at Wolf Trap. It’s absolutely gorgeous from everything I remember. I’m excited because I love those outdoor venues that are covered.

How does it feel to be showcasing “Artemis” in 2021 after your 2020 tour was cancelled?

When you have something taken away from you, you realize, all the more, how amazing it is. It’s been pretty magical to be back with my tour crew. When we were all in rehearsals together, it felt so surreal, exciting and special. Especially those first few performances we did, it was emotional getting back on stage again, [including] feeling everything from stage nerves, to the excitement of a crowd.

How do you tell the Artemis story on stage?

All the music videos further the story of Artemis. It was fun to think, “How can we bring these [story] elements into a live show and make it something that, if people haven’t read the comic book, they will still enjoy?” It’s been fun to bring all those elements to life because it’s inspired by an anime comic book.

What kind of experience can the audience anticipate having at your upcoming Wolf Trap show?

It’s a super energetic, vibrant show. I can promise you’ve never seen any show like mine. Everything from the theatrics, props, costumes to the pure energy we create on stage, it’s a unique and fun experience, and we’re excited to be back.

Lindsey Stirling’s Artemis Tour is coming to Wolf Trap on August 5, beginning at 8 p.m. Ticket prices start at $37. For more information on the show, visit wolftrap.org.

To learn more about Lindsey Stirling, visit here or follow her on Instagram @lindseystirling.

Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts: 1551 Trap Rd. Vienna, VA; wolftrap.org // @wolf_trap

