LGBTQ+ Names to Know: Tiffany Lyn Royster

TIFFANY LYN ROYSTER (she/they)

Singer | Actress | Performing artist | Parade chair for the Capital Pride Alliance

Words to live by

What’s for me is for me, and no one can take that from me. I’m a bad bitch even on days I don’t feel like it. Get with it or dip!

Your impact on the District

I think my impact is loving! I’m a firm believer in the energy you put out is what you get back. I’ve worked hard on myself, and it shows outwardly in my performance, my communication with folx and my work with Capital Pride Alliance. I’m able to reach people with my voice and action in ways that are truly beautiful.

How D.C. supports the LGBTQ+ community

Honestly, there is no place like D.C. It is a melting pot of LGBTQ+ folx and there is a place for everyone!

What the city can improve upon

The city can increase and improve support [for] the LGBTQ+ community by NOT cutting funding and filtering funding into services that directly support, work with and [are] for the community, i.e., housing, jobs and social services. [The city needs to] support LGBTQ+ businesses, performers and social services, especially BIPOC.

What you’re looking forward to most this summer

I’m most excited about spending time with family and friends and supporting restaurants and businesses I haven’t been able to. I am also excited to get back onstage!

@talesoftiffanylyn // www.totiffanylyn.com

