Level Up Your D.C. Kayaking Game
July 31, 2023 @ 10:00am
Explore D.C.’s kayaking options for beginners, from calm rides to adventurous few rapids.
Growing up in Utah, I had access to rivers all around me — the Bear, the Snake, the Green. Weekends involved packing up tubes and kayaks, driving through canyons and seeking optimal entry points near whitewater rapids. Moving East,
I found kayaking logistics tricky despite living close to the Potomac, a large and varied river that offers just as much fun as the ones I grew up with.
Here in D.C., you’ll see kayaks all over the Potomac, from the whitewater at Great Falls to the steady flow outside the Kennedy Center. But if, like me, you’re not quite sure where to start, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re into a calm ride or ready to brave a few rapids, D.C. has plenty of options for beginners.
Jill Douglas, regional program coordinator for REI’s Mid-Atlantic region, suggests experimenting with what’s available before buying your own gear.
“Our kayak rental center is great,” Douglas says of REI’s new rental center in National Harbor. “We have sit-on tops, we have stand-up paddleboards. We have tours you can go on where you can actually see what it’s like to be on these boats.”
Driving over any bridge in D.C., you’ll most likely see people on open hard-top kayaks. But there are also kayaks with skirts (the stretchy fabric that prevents water from entering the boat — useful for those who take on the largest of rapids), inflatable kayaks and origami kayaks that can be folded into a little box for easy storage. Each is used for a different type of river current.
While sections of the river vary, kayaking equipment and water rules remain constant. Life vests, hydration and sunblock are a must, and a dry bag will help you keep valuables safe and contained.
“What’s really key is a dry bag with air,” Douglas says. “You keep air in it so if you drop it, it floats instead of sinks.”
As for water rules? Be wary of your surroundings.
Look out for other watercraft in the Potomac — yachts and motorboats and tour boats — that create currents you should be prepared to take on. Check the weather before you head out, too; wind affects the resistance you’ll experience on routes and it’s not wise to be on the water during thunderstorms.
“It’s all tidal influence, right?” Douglas says. “The Potomac is in Chesapeake Bay. So, look for when there’s low tide and high tide and how that affects certain routes.”
Rivers ebb and flow, literally. The lower the water, the closer you are to rocks.
While out in higher current areas, watch for anything blocking your path that could either tip or rip your ride. Most of these safety concerns are covered in classes at REI and other kayak centers throughout D.C., like Calleva, Potomac Paddlesports and Canoe Cruisers Association.
As for day trips, Douglas recommends learning more about water trails in the area.
“You can canoe from lake to lake by creeks,” Douglas says. “If a creek is too low, you can throw the canoe on your shoulders and hike through the woods in the creek to get to the next lake. There are docks where you can set up tents along the way.”
Too hardcore for now? Check out Mallows Bay instead.
“It’s this graveyard of labor ships,” Douglas says. “It’s pretty neat to see and learn about the history of [how this whole area developed].”
Douglas also recommends the upper Potomac near Great Falls. You can use the canals to create a loop by riding some whitewater, then taking the calmer canal back to where you began.
“You can do overnight, you can sea kayak, you can day paddle or do some whitewater paddling right here in the city,” Douglas says. “I think that’s so amazing.”
Douglas has lived all over the country — from Alaska to Tennessee — and still finds places in D.C. that feel inspiring. She stumbled across a canal while paddling through Georgetown after moving here about a month ago.
“I’ve done that tour twice now, and I’m just in awe,” she says. “I don’t feel like I’m in D.C. when I paddle through that canal.”
No matter what area you want to explore — the calm, the canal, the creek, the crazy — Douglas says to just try it all. Experiment with different boats, utilize resources in the area and decide what recreational style is best for you.
“It doesn’t have to be pure athletics,” Douglas says. “You can just go out and go birdwatching. You can go camping or fishing. There’s a lot more to do than just paddle a lot of miles.”
Calleva: 13015 Rileys Lock Rd. Poolesville, MD; 8328 Georgetown Pike McLean, VA; calleva.org // @callevaoutdoors
Canoe Cruisers Association: canoecruisers.org Potomac Paddlesports: potomacpaddlesports.com // @potomacpaddlesports
REI Kayak & Paddleboard Rentals: 168 National Plaza, Suite 2A, Oxon Hill, MD; rei.com/rentals // @rei
Routes + Recs for Your Summer Explorations
Ready to dive into DMV area waters? Kyle Kraft-Culkin, general manager at the Thompson Boat Center in D.C., offers the following routes for your consideration.
Boating in D.C.
“You can immerse yourself in nature at Fletcher’s Cove or take in views of monuments at Thompson Boat Center. Kayaking rentals from one of our many locations is the best way to get your feet wet into paddling.”
Potomac River Launch Points
“Have your own kayak? Try Riley’s Lock at Seneca Creek, the Monocacy Boat Ramp or Point of Rocks Boat Ramp. These offer the opportunity to paddle along the Potomac in areas with more flatwater.”
Anacostia River Launch Points
“Explore the Anacostia via Bladensburg Waterfront Park or the Anacostia Park Boat Ramp.”
Head Out of the City
“The birdwatching at Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge is unmatched. Other local favorites include Clopper Lake at Seneca Creek State Park in Gaithersburg, Maryland; Jug Bay on the Patuxent River in Upper Marlboro, Maryland; and Fountainhead Regional Park in Fairfax Station, Virginia.”
For Whiter Waters
“Check out Harpers Ferry. They have guided ducky tours on moving water, rafting trips, tubing and just about anything else water related.”
