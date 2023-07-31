Level Up Your D.C. Kayaking Game

Explore D.C.’s kayaking options for beginners, from calm rides to adventurous few rapids.

Growing up in Utah, I had access to rivers all around me — the Bear, the Snake, the Green. Weekends involved packing up tubes and kayaks, driving through canyons and seeking optimal entry points near whitewater rapids. Moving East,

I found kayaking logistics tricky despite living close to the Potomac, a large and varied river that offers just as much fun as the ones I grew up with.

Here in D.C., you’ll see kayaks all over the Potomac, from the whitewater at Great Falls to the steady flow outside the Kennedy Center. But if, like me, you’re not quite sure where to start, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re into a calm ride or ready to brave a few rapids, D.C. has plenty of options for beginners.

Jill Douglas, regional program coordinator for REI’s Mid-Atlantic region, suggests experimenting with what’s available before buying your own gear.

“Our kayak rental center is great,” Douglas says of REI’s new rental center in National Harbor. “We have sit-on tops, we have stand-up paddleboards. We have tours you can go on where you can actually see what it’s like to be on these boats.”

Driving over any bridge in D.C., you’ll most likely see people on open hard-top kayaks. But there are also kayaks with skirts (the stretchy fabric that prevents water from entering the boat — useful for those who take on the largest of rapids), inflatable kayaks and origami kayaks that can be folded into a little box for easy storage. Each is used for a different type of river current.

While sections of the river vary, kayaking equipment and water rules remain constant. Life vests, hydration and sunblock are a must, and a dry bag will help you keep valuables safe and contained.

“What’s really key is a dry bag with air,” Douglas says. “You keep air in it so if you drop it, it floats instead of sinks.”

As for water rules? Be wary of your surroundings.