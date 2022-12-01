Let’s Not Go to the Mall: Local Spots to Take Non-Local People

It’s always great to show family or friends around D.C. However, the list of places they want to go can get a bit … repetitive. Most guests will immediately drag you to the Mall to see museums, monuments and more souvenir American flag sweatshirts than you can fathom. But D.C. is so much more than the Mall. The next time you’re guiding out of towners through the District, here’s some local spots to pepper in for their enjoyment/your need for novelty.

Planet Word

Looking for a cool museum neither of you have visited? Planet Word has you covered. This interactive museum uses technology to teach how language works in unique ways. Your guests will learn how metaphors work in music by singing “Jolene” in a karaoke room and will learn how to structure words in languages like Zulu and American Sign Language. Hell, the museum may even teach your dad how to tell a good joke! The museum is free (with donation encouraged) and is a delightful way to spend an afternoon. 925 13th St. NW, DC; planetwordmuseum.org // @planetworddc

Kennedy Center’s free performances

Your parents may know the Kennedy Center from the Honors they hold every year. Maybe it’s time to take them to a show … for free! Every Wednesday through Sunday the center hosts a free show on the Millennium Stage. Performances range from music, dance, film, acting or some combination of those and many more. 2700 F St. NW, DC; kennedycenter.org // @mstage365

Eastern Market

If your visitors are looking to visit local monuments of D.C. there’s no better place than Eastern Market. The market was completed in 1873 and stems from plans made by Pierre L’Enfant himself. Show your tourists through the food stands filled with fresh produce, meat and baked items. Or if it’s the weekend, take them shopping among the art vendors in the outdoor market. I got a Halloween blood splatter blazer from a local consignment person. Who knows what you will find? 225 7th St. SE, DC; easternmarket-dc.org // @easternmarket_dc

Hillwood Estate

Make your guests feel like the VIPs they are with this historic estate right on the border of Rock Creek Park. This home was once owned by Marjorie Merriweather Post and is now a museum complete with a greenhouse, hillside garden and mansion-turned-museum featuring many of the items owned by Mrs. Post. 4155 Linnean Ave. NW, DC; hillwoodmuseum.org // @hillwoodmuseum

Great Falls

If your guests are more of the outdoorsy type, make sure to hit up Great Falls, located only a handful of miles away on the border of Maryland and Virginia. A mile and a half hike will grant you stunning views of the Potomac River from three different overlooks. Afterward, stick around to do some additional hiking in the area. Or if your idea of an outdoor adventure is with a chardonnay in hand, head to a nearby winery to toast doing physical activity. 9200 Old Dominion Dr. McLean, VA; 11710 MacArthur Blvd. Potomac, MD; nps.gov/grfa

Torpedo Factory

D.C. has many art museums. However, do you want to see art actively being made? Well, that’s just down the river in Alexandria at the Torpedo Factory Art Center. This former weapons plant now houses one of the largest collections of studios in the country with professional artists. You can converse with painters, sculptors, photographers et al. and check out rotating art exhibitions. 105 N Union St. Alexandria, VA; torpedofactory.org // @torpedofactory

Adams Morgan

(Yes, the whole neighborhood.)

This may be a wild choice but hi this is my list. If you’re looking for a neighborhood to give your visitors the full D.C. experience, Adams Morgan has you covered. There’s a litany of restaurants to get a bite, bars to grab a drink, stores to grab a souvenir — all while being in a close knit neighborhood untouched by D.C.’s more touristy side. It’s the perfect place to make your guests feel like a local. 18th Street in NW, DC; admodc.org // @admobid