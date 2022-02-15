Let’s Get Out of This Country: International Artist Roundup // February 2022 

D.C. has a perfectly fine local music scene. It has just as many excellent acts coming to town from across the globe. Whether you prefer an intimate evening inside an embassy, a sweaty sold-out rock show or trekking to Silver Spring to get there early for the opener, here are five shows that’ll make you at least feel like an international traveler.

2.17

Paysages Europa Piano Concert at Embassy of France

If you’re at all conflicted about the 2022 Winter Olympics but still want to feel somewhat better about the world at large, this evening celebrating the 2022 French Presidency of the Council of the European Union might do the trick. Pianist Ruti Abramovitch will perform compositions from French, Spanish, Czechia and Polish composers in the French Embassy. Only in D.C. 7:30 p.m. All ages. $15-$25. La Maison Française at the Ambassade de France: 4101 Reservoir Rd. NW, DC; franceintheus.org // @franceintheus

Paco Osuna at Flash

Flash may hold the title for the venue regularly bringing in the most international artists to town. This Thursday night edition brings Barcelona’s Paco Osuna for a one-night only stop in D.C. (and only one of two North American dates this month before he returns to the states for Coachalla this spring). If you’re a fan of minimal techno, this is a great option. If you’re on the fence, spend some time on his Soundcloud page. It’s easy to lose a few hours, specifically in his NEO POP set from 2019. 10 p.m. 21+. $10-$15. Flash: 645 Florida Ave. NW, DC; flashdc.com // @flashclubdc

2.19

Los Sadicos at The Pocket

One of the finest garage rock bands to ever come out of Peru, Los Sadicos’ original run from 1964 to 1966 laid the groundwork for punk. Their influence is clearly heard in The New York Dolls, The Stooges and pretty much everyone that came before the Ramones. They reunited a few times in the 2000s and while the vocals sound a little older, a little more mature, the stuff that made them great is still present. Their 2021 single, Viejo y Enfermo, sounds like a group able to acknowledge their youth without retreading the past. Don’t skip local openers Teen Cobra. 8 p.m. All ages. $12-$15. The Pocket: 1508 N Capitol St. NW, DC; thepocketdc.com // @thepocket_dc

2.19 + 2.20

The Sling Tour: Clairo with Arlo Parks at the Fillmore Silver Spring

London’s Arlo Parks’ 2021 record “Collapsed in Sunbeams” made quite a few year-end best-of lists for good reasons. A little bit Portishead, a little bit Solange, it’s a modern take on trip-hop, full of lyrical nostalgia and nods to Taco Bell. The next time Parks is in D.C. it won’t be as an opener. 8 p.m. All ages. $43-$99. Fillmore Silver Spring: 8656 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring, MD; fillmoresilverspring.com // @fillmoresilverspring

2.25

The Beths at the Black Cat

New Zealand’s The Beths have been on my radar since I first heard their 2018 album “Future Me Hates Me.” Full of catchy power pop for fans of Bad Bad Hats and Hop Along, it’s 10 earworms from the excellent Carpark records. 2020’s Jump Rope Gazers was just as good, especially “I’m Not Getting Excited.” The brand new single, “A Real Thing,” is a little more Courtney Barnett and shows some growth for the four-piece. If you’re able to get a second-hand market ticket for this one, do it. It’ll probably be cheaper than buying one for their next D.C. show at an inevitably larger venue. 7:30 p.m. All ages. Sold out, Secondary market tickets start at $58. Black Cat: 1811 14th St. NW, DC; blackcatdc.com // @blackcatdc