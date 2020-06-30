Get to Know the Legal Aid Society of DC

In case you missed it, District Fray Magazine is donating 50 percent of funds from our Community Impact Annual Patron subscriptions to charities that benefit Black communities and others in need throughout our city. Our first pick is Legal Aid DC. We’ve put together three fast facts about the organization to help readers learn more about the amazing work they do.

Legal Aid DC Has Been Part of the Community for 88 Years

Legal Aid Society is the city’s oldest and largest civil and legal rights organization. They’ve been working since 1932 to help those most in need throughout the District achieve justice for themselves and their families.

Their Work Covers Many Needs of Those in D.C.

With talented lawyers and staff on their team, Legal Aid DC is able to address the issues facing many in D.C. From housing law and domestic violence and family law to public benefits law and consumer law, the breadth of expertise allows them to serve a wide range of individuals. Additionally, Legal Aid DC is home to the Barbara McDowell Appellate Advocacy Project, which litigates cases that aid in the elimination of poverty before the DC Court of Appeals. This project has been noted by the National Legal Aid and Defender Association as a “model of excellence.”

They Provide Pro Bono Representation

Each year, about 250 corporate and government lawyers assist in pro bono cases sent to them by Legal Aid DC. By partnering with Legal Aid attorneys and lending their own expertise, these volunteers are able to expand the reach of Legal Aid DC’s mission of justice even further.

Learn more about Legal Aid DC’s efforts to eradicate poverty through legislation by visiting their website, www.legalaiddc.org, to hear client stories, read their blog and donate to support their work. Subscribe to District Fray Magazine at the Community Impact Initiative level here to ensure that 50 percent of your subscription will go to Legal Aid DC.