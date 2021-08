Enjoy some of our favorite captures from the August 21 Le Dîner en Blanc. With the U.S. Capitol as the backdrop, more than 4,000 attendees — clad in their swankiest all-white ensembles — took over Pennsylvania Avenue to dine, dance, sing and celebrate. Photos by Andrew J. Williams III.

