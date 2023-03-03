Kinky Boots Kicks Up its Heals at Olney

The Olney Theatre is putting on “Kinky Boots,” and the actors are soaking in audience reactions.

“Kinky Boots,” the winner of six 2013 Tony Awards, is an uplifting musical based on a book by Tony-winner Harvey Fierstein and scored by “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” pop star Cyndi Lauper. The funny, heartwarming show is currently playing at Olney Theatre Center through March 26, and is receiving rave revues.

Directed by Jason Loewith, the story follows Charlie Price (Vincent Kempski), who is doing everything in his power to save his family’s show factory. When a London drag queen named Lola (Solomon Parker III) needs a quick boot repair, the two find themselves in an unlikely business arrangement.

Kempski has been connected with “Kinky Boots” since its original Broadway run, as he has friends in the original company, the national tour and the recent Off-Broadway run.

“I feel like it’s always been in my corner a little bit,” he says. “I just love the music, so when I got the call from Jason to come in and be seen for it, I was really excited to jump at the opportunity.”

The dichotomy between Charlie and Lola presents an optimistic, 21st-century tale of finding community and family in unlikely circumstances. It’s one that Kempski feels is being well received by audiences.

“For those who have not experienced what I have — I was raised in a household that was incredibly culturally diverse — they have not experienced what Lola is to Charlie,” he says. “A lot of people haven’t been exposed to the life of drag and those in the LGBQT+ community, and I love being that character who certain members of the audience can latch onto and relate to, and think of things in a new way.”

While the story and staging of the Broadway show — specifically the layout of the factory and conveyer belts — remains for the Olney production, Kempski and Parker looked for ways to explore finer details, soaking up the way a smaller stage feels different from its Broadway predecessor.

“I think because of the nature of the space at Olney, we can find more intimate scenes that feel like they resonate better to the audience,” Kempski says. “When the argument at the end of the show happens between Lola and Charlie, there are such audible reactions that are clear to day to everyone on stage, and I love hearing that.”

Kempski has a long history with Olney, having performed in both “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” in 2011 and “Grease” the following summer. He’s also worked a great deal around the DMV, including numerous shows at Signature Theatre, working with Parker in “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Grand Hotel” and “Rent” at the Arlington stage.

“We’ve been carpool buddies for about eight years; we live near each other and it’s always been conducive to our commute,” Kempski says. “So, on top of working together, we’ve had a lot of personal time outside of theatre socializing and hanging out. For me, he was always meant for Lola, and it was a no-brainer.”

With the show up and running since February 2, it has already become a favorite of many Olney regulars.

“There is beauty and acceptance and love that radiates from this production in such a unique way,” Kempski says. “Come bows of the show, everyone is on their feet, and I don’t truly believe I’ve ever experienced a production that gets people up every single night. It makes my heart swell. I encourage people to come out and feel that magic.”

“Kinky Boots” plays until March 26. You can purchase tickets here.

Olney Theatre Center: 2001 Olney-Sandy Spring Rd. Olney, MD; olneytheatre.org // @olneytheatre

