Kickin’ It: Inclusivity Style

Making Fun Possible is our mission. And we all know everyone has more fun when they are able to bring their full selves to the field.

That’s why all DC Fray leagues are inclusive spaces. We are committed to providing a fun and safe environment for all persons regardless of race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, ability, and more.

However in our LGBTQ+ leagues – like this kickball league from Fall of 2023 – you can really see our mission in action! Every season we have specific leagues catered to our LGBTQ+ Fray fam, which is open to all members of the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.

Want to join in on the fun of one of our queer inclusive leagues next season? Look for the LGBTQ+ label under “level” on our list of leagues. Can’t wait to see you there! Photos by Scott Fields.

