Kevin Nmah: The Next Gen of Style Setters Taking Over the District

Here is one of the 14 must-know figures in fashion from the DMV.

Founder of Meet the Curator

Tell us about the slogan “Get dat D.O.E.”

“Get dat D.O.E.” encompasses one of the founding principles of Meet The Curator (MTC). Vision. Belief. Perseverance. Autonomy. Discipline. I believe it is with these principles one can curate their own life.

How did you come up with the slogan, and how do you incorporate it into your own life?

I’ve listened to music my whole life, specifically hip-hop and rap. As long as I can remember, I can’t tell you how many times I heard some iteration of “get money,” “I love the dough” or “C.R.E.A.M.” (cash rules everything around me). Double entendres are foundational to rap and are thus embedded in the fabric of MTC.

Our name has a double meaning. “Get dat D.O.E.” is a play on “get paid.” “Discipline over everything” is a mantra to remind myself and others that no matter what or how you feel physically, mentally or emotionally, the only thing that will get you through is discipline.

What do you love most about inspirational apparel?

Inspirational apparel is so gratifying due to its simplicity and timelessness. There are so many inspirational apparel brands, and not too many phrases are original. However, the way you present your message on a particular product with color and typeface [makes] it stand out and lends itself to inspiring to others.

What one piece of advice do you have for up-and-coming D.C. entrepreneurs?

Understand this one truth: Maybe it’ll work out, maybe it won’t. Either way, it shouldn’t stop you from trying.

blog.meetthecurator.co // @meetthecurator1984; @curateyourlife

