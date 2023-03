Keshi brought his Canadian tuxedo to a sold-out Anthem.

Houston’s finest filled The Anthem. Touring behind his debut album, 2022’s “Gabriel,” Casey Luong looked excellent in and out of denim. Enjoy shots of Keshi, openers Weston Estate and James Ivy and an adoring crowd. Photos by Evan Kim.

