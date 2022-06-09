Keeping the Momentum To Build: Smithsonian Arts + Industries Discusses PRIDE In The Year 2050

In 28 years, it’s likely that the world around us will change dramatically. Art will reach new heights. Healthcare will make amazing breakthroughs. And human beings will keep thinking of ways to make even more changes atop of the ones we just had.

But with art, industry and essentially all creation moving forward at a momentum-building pace, what will happen to the communities that house the people and ideas behind this change?

More specifically, what will happen to the LGBTQ+: a community that’s not only been behind pivotal changes, but is subjected to it as well?

Although we can’t predict what 2050 will exactly look like for queer individuals, it’s the intention behind The Smithsonian Arts + Industries Builiding’s FUTURES exhibit to start a dialogue and hopefully initiate the change that the future promises.

On June 10 at 6 p.m., Smithsonian AIB will be holding a panel entitled “FUTURES Cypher: PRIDE 2050.”

An event dedicated to showcasing queer voices and their ambitions, a panel of queer individuals at the pinnacle of their industries will be in conversation with one another and the idea of PRIDE celebration in a not-so-distant future.

The panel includes Washington Blade editor Kevin Naff, filmmaker The Dainty Funk and founder of The Marsha P. Johnson Institute Elle Moxley.

Further advancing this already-impressive panel of guests will be the celebrity contribution of Sasha Velour, a gender-fluid drag artist and winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 9.

Also accompanying the panel will be the musical talents of Washingtonian queer pop artist Be Steadwell followed by an immersive DJ/rhythm experience by DJ Alex Love and Twink Drumz and a performance from intersectional rock band The Coolots.

Sometimes, the future can be a distressing concept for many. But in a world where queer rights are being threatened and bodily autonomy faces a lack of security, there is no time for the LGBTQ+ community to fear the future or its changes.

Smithsonian Arts + Industries Building: 900 Jefferson Dr. SW, DC; aib.si.edu // @smithsonianaib

