Music
Photo Gallery: JXDN at Fillmore Silver Spring // 5.6.22
May 10, 2022 @ 10:00am
Pop-punk’s rising prince, JXDN performed at The Filmore Silver Spring on a rainy Friday night.
The 21-year-old artist first found fame through TikTok but has successfully transitioned to live performances and in-person shows.
Take a look at some photos from his May 6 concert below. Photos by Evan Kim.
