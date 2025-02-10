Just Dropped: Select Spring Leagues Included with Fraylife+ Membership

Announcement: Select Spring Leagues Now Included in Your Fraylife+ Membership!

At Fray we’re on a mission to Make Fun Possible. Last season we took it to the next level by including select social sports leagues as part of your Fraylife+ membership.

Members loved the new benefit and so did we, so we’re bringing it back for spring and expanding it. We’ve added even more leagues into the program for our members with 12 leagues to pick from and a variety of sports and locations. From the National Mall to Bridge District, we’ve got you covered.

This Spring’s Fraylife+ Leagues Lineup:

Fraylife+ members can join these awesome leagues right now as part of their membership!



What Is Fraylife+ Membership?

If you’re new to Fraylife+, let’s break it down. Fraylife+ is our premium membership program designed for folks who want to make the most of every moment. Members enjoy a host of perks like:

Exclusive discounts on events and activities

Early access to registration for leagues

Exclusive Ticket Giveaways to big name sporting events and shows

Invitations to members-only mixers and events

And now, free access to select social sport leagues!

It’s the easiest way to stay connected, stay active, and stay social—all while saving big.



Ready to Get Started?

If you’re already a Fraylife+ member, your league discount will be shown at checkout during registration.

Not a member yet? No problem! You’ll have a chance to add membership to your registration during checkout and your discount will be applied, then you’ll be on your way to enjoying this perk and the many more we have in store!

P.S. Want to Join Fraylife+ but not necessarily the leagues above? You can sign up for membership directly too. Members always get 25% off Fray leagues. Plus we’ve got Wizards tickets going out this month, Nationals tickets upcoming, and a bunch of other perks upcoming including VIP benefits at our upcoming DC Polo Society Summer series!