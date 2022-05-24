June Theatre Picks

Now that D.C. spring, temperature wise, has come and gone in about a day there’s no better place to escape the heat and stress of the ongoing pandemic quite like the theatre. Hot weather brings hot new playwrights and hot-button topics to theatres. In June, area theaters curated the perfect blend of light, bubbly comedies and thought-provoking dramas. Choices abound for whatever mood you may find yourself in. FYI: All area theaters are still observing vaccination and mask mandates.

“John Proctor is the Villain” at Studio Theatre

Studio Theatre has an excellent one-two punch of new, bold plays programmed for June. “John Proctor” is a vibrant coming-of-age play about a group of modern-day high school students grappling with reading “The Crucible” and what they believe about what really went down in Salem. The cast is a group of promising young actors and the playwright Kimberly Belflower is a new up-and-coming playwright to watch. The play makes its area debut. “John Proctor is the Villain” runs through June 12. Studio Theatre: 1501 14th St. NW, DC; studiotheatre.org // @studiotheatre

“Nollywood Dreams” at Round House Theatre

Set in 90’s Nigeria, a young woman has big dreams of a big break in Nigeria’s growing film industry. When she gets her time to shine she finds herself in a battle with another starlet and under the swoon of a Nollywood heartthrob. From playwright Jocelyn Bioh (writer of Round House’s previous big hit “School Girls”; Or, the “African Mean Girls Play”) this play makes its area debut and is a perfect breezy romantic comedy for a sweltering summer night. “Nollywood Dreams” runs June 8-July 3. Round House Theatre: 4545 East-West Highway, Bethesda, MD; roundhousetheatre.org // @roundhousetheatre

“Fires in the Mirror: Crown Heights, Brooklyn, and Other Identities” at Theatre J

A modern day classic one-woman show originally performed, written, and conceived by Anna Deavere Smith. “Fires” centers around a tragic death of a Black child, killed by a Rabbi’s motorcade, in the summer of 1991 in the Crown Heights neighborhood. Riots and retaliatory murder occur as a result. A moving solo show that takes incredible skill as it tackles the voices and opinions of many different members of the community. “Fires” in the Mirror runs June 9-July 3. Theatre J: 1529 16th St. NW, DC theaterj.org // @theaterjdc

“A Monster Calls” at The Kennedy Center

Adapted from the bestselling novel by the same name, “A Monster Calls” is a visually stunning story about a young son grappling with his mother’s illness, alienation at school, and a nighttime visit from a monster. While the novel is geared toward older children, this play is such a visual feast it can be enjoyed by any theatre lover 10 years old and up. “A Monster Calls” runs through June 12. Kennedy Center: 2700 F St., NW, DC kennedy-center.org // @kennedycenter

“Our Town” at The Shakespeare Theatre

The iconic Thornton Wilder play about the simplicity and depth of life as we live feels particularly poignant during these Covid times and especially with this large, unique cast of all D.C.-area based actors. It’s a true powerhouse ensemble of area favorites, such as Holly Twyford and Craig Wallace among many other gems. It’s a broad-reaching play that feels very intimate even in such a large space and director Alan Paul fills the production with soothing warmth and humor that the production feels like a perfect homecoming for those making their way back into the theatre. “Our Town” runs through June 11. Shakespeare Theatre: 610 F St. NW, DC; shakespearetheatre.org // @shakespeareindc

“Do You Feel Anger” at Theater Alliance

A comedy about an empathy coach that gets hired to work with emotionally stunted employees at a debt collection agency. At a time when deep human connection feels like a long lost concept, the humor of this play is apparent and just darkly comic enough to feel like a welcome relief from doom-scrolling Twitter. “Do You Feel Anger” runs through June 11. Theater Alliance at Anacostia Playhouse: 2020 Shannon Pl. SE, DC; theateralliance.com // @theateralliancedc