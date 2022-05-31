June Local Show Picks

D.C. is entering its coveted, meteorological sweet spot —those late spring weeks where residents have realized it’s warm out but mosquitos haven’t. Take advantage of this truly blissful and bite-free era by getting outside for a local music event or two. Whether you’re chasing catharsis-by-dance, need a solo night out to get all up in your feels, or are simply in the mood to try something new while supporting a local business local acts have got you covered (in some cases, with no cover!)

6.2

Black Rave Culture

D.C.’s own Amal, James Bangura, and DJ NativeSun make up Black Rave Culture, a collaborative project blending a wide range of club genres — from house, jungle, techno, juke, afrobeats, and more — to bring listeners the sound of their city. Catch trio the spinning a special set the night leading into and through the morning of the release of their second LP, “BRC Vol. 2.” 10 p.m. RSVP for free entry. Flash: 645 Florida Ave. NW, DC; flashdc.com //@flashclubdc

<a href="https://blackraveculture.bandcamp.com/album/brc-vol-2">BRC Vol 2 by Black Rave Culture</a>

6.4

Carmen Canedo

Singer-songwriter Carmen Canedo confronts haunting nostalgia with melancholic acceptance through wistful harmonies, barely-distorted guitars, and softly-sung lyrics that pack a major gut punch. According to track 3 of her sophomore album, “Know It All,” “Saturdays live in the month of June.” Start your June Saturdays off right with Carmen Canedo, joined by opener Gabbo and headliner Sadurn. 10 p.m. $13. Comet Ping Pong: 5037 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; cometpingpong.com/livemusic

<a href="https://carmencanedo.bandcamp.com/album/know-it-all">Know It All by carmen canedo</a>

6.8

Faunas + Lightmare

After a Covid hiatus, the DC Punk Archive’s Library Rooftop Shows are back.Consisting of members spanning BIPOC and LGBTQ+ identities, Faunas, a fuzzy duo of the garage punk ilk, and Lightmare, a six-piece soulpunk arrangement, are kicking off the summer rooftop series, where guests can enjoy a firsthand demonstration of just how alive and well D.C. Punk really is. 6:30 p.m. Free. MLK Library: 901 G St. NW, DC; dclibrary.libnet.info/events // @dcpubliclibrary

<a href="https://lightmare.bandcamp.com/album/dirt">Dirt by Lightmare</a>

6.18

Nü Androids present: Mochakk

After years of pushing the boundaries of D.C.’s house music scene, event organizer Nü Androids is becoming a household name to club heads and casual partygoers alike. Among other concepts, Nü Androids is the braintrust behind A.i., an evolving pop-up venue featuring distinct visuals, set designs, and art installations that create a one-of-a-kind atmosphere for each event. Next on the lineup: Mochakk, a Brazilian producer known for taking his crowd on an exhilarating sonic adventure. 10 p.m. $30-40. A.i.: 2101 New York Ave. NE, DC; nuandroids.com/events // @nuadroids

6.29

Strangers That Clique

Funk/hip-hop/rock fusion band Strangers That Clique boasts a sound as eclectic as its members. (Seriously, what band has a trombone and an emcee?) Bouncing guitars, sprightly horns, tight rhymes, and the occasional keytar, seamlessly blend while begging audiences to get up and dance with whoever’s in reach. STC’s sound may defy tradition, but their message lives up to a Yeats truism: strangers are just friends you haven’t met yet. 7:30 p.m. $12. Pie Shop: 1339 H St. NE, DC; pieshopdc.com/events // @pieshopdc