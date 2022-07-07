5 Inspiring Literary Events in D.C. This July

Whatever it is you like to read, odds are an author will come to D.C. this month to talk about a book launch in that genre. A wealth of local stores host writers all year round. Take advantage of the opportunity this July to hear from an old favorite or a promising new storyteller. Are you into romance? Mystery? Humor? Fantasy? There’s an author event for everyone in the city.

7.7

“Honey and Spice” by Bolu Babalola at Loyalty Bookstores, 6 p.m.

Bolu Babalola came out with a collection of reimagined love stories from myth and history last year. Now, she’s created something a little more contemporary. Babalola’s debut novel “Honey and Spice” follows the cynical Kiki Banjo, the host of a popular student radio show at college. Kiki warns the women of the campus Afro-Caribbean Society to stay away from Malakai Korede, but after Kiki kisses him she finds herself caught up in a fake relationship to save her reputation.

“Honey and Spice” was released July 5, Join Babalola and writer Hannah Giorgis to hear more. Online via Crowdcast.

“Thrust” by Lidia Yuknavitch at Solid State Books, 7 p.m.

Laisvė is a carrier: She can shift through time using meaningful items. In “Thrust,” she finds a talisman who allows her to connect with characters from the previous two centuries. Laisvė makes her way through time, reaching with those she meets along the way toward freedom. “Thrust” was released on June 28 and has already landed on plenty of must-read summer book lists.

Yuknavitch will come to D.C. to discuss the novel with literary enthusiast Lupita Aquino. 600 H St. NE, DC; solidstatebooksdc.com // @solidstatedc

7.15

“I’m More Datable Than a Plate of Refried Beans” by Ginny Hogan at Politics and Prose Union Market, 7 p.m.

From Los Angeles-based comedian Ginny Hogan, “I’m More Datable Than a Plate of Refried Beans” cracks jokes about dating, relationships, marriage and more. It’s full of funny anecdotes, lists and quizzes; subjects range from dating apps to making it official to breakups to ghosting. Rather than offering sanctimonious dating advice, this book commiserates with its audience.

Hear from Hogan and see if you can snag more dating tips this July. 1270 5th St. NE, DC; politics-prose.com // @politicsprose

7.19

“Portrait of an Unknown Woman” by Daniel Silva at Sixth & I, 7:30 p.m.

The art and intelligence worlds collide in “Portrait of an Unknown Woman,” the 22nd installment in Daniel Silva’s Gabriel Allon series. Art restorer and spy Allon had cut ties with Israeli intelligence and begin a quieter life. But when an art dealer reaches out to him about a newly-discovered painting, Allon investigates and learns the artwork is actually a fake. He embarks on a deception in order to catch the figure behind the forgery.

“Portrait of an Unknown Woman” will be released July 19. Hear from Daniel Silva in conversation with journalist Wolf Blitzer the day it comes out. 600 I St. NW, DC; sixthandi.org // @sixthandi

7.25

“Beasts of Ruin” by Ayana Gray at MahoganyBooks, 7 p.m.

“Beasts of Ruin” picks up where Ayana Gray’s first book “Beasts of Prey” left off: with teenagers Koffi and Ekon separated and trying to survive amidst a world of monsters and magic. Koffi’s magical capabilities grow as Ekon’s secrets deepen and a romance builds. Because Gray wanted to celebrate Pan-Africanism, the book draws from the lore of countries throughout Africa.

Whether you’re a fan of “Beasts of Prey” or looking for a new YA fantasy to pick up, you can stop by MahoganyBooks to hear from Gray as she speaks with the bookstore’s PR director Kellie Didigu. 1231 Good Hope Rd. SE, DC; mahoganybooks.com // @mahoganybooks