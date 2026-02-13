Baltimore Jazz Collective
Friday, April 17, 2026

Baltimore Jazz Collective

555 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
Penn Quarter

Hopkins Bloomberg Center

Free

About This Event

Fresh off the fall release of their striking self-titled debut album, the Baltimore Jazz Collective brings their divergent perspectives, original compositions and arrangements, and swinging improvisations to the Hopkins Bloomberg Center. 

Sean Jones, trumpet
Brinae Ali, vocals & tap
Todd Marcus, bass clarinet
Alex Brown, piano
Kris Funn, bass
Eric Kennedy, drums

Jazz, Live Music, Live performances, Performing arts

Friday, April 17, 2026 07:30 pm

Hopkins Bloomberg Center
