Friday, April 17, 2026
Baltimore Jazz Collective
555 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
Hopkins Bloomberg CenterMore details
About This Event
Fresh off the fall release of their striking self-titled debut album, the Baltimore Jazz Collective brings their divergent perspectives, original compositions and arrangements, and swinging improvisations to the Hopkins Bloomberg Center.
Sean Jones, trumpet
Brinae Ali, vocals & tap
Todd Marcus, bass clarinet
Alex Brown, piano
Kris Funn, bass
Eric Kennedy, drums
