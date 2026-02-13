Tuesday, March 24th, 2026 @ 11:59:pm
Friday, April 10, 2026
THE SLANG SERIES – Lecture One
555 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
Hopkins Bloomberg CenterMore details
About This Event
“Spirituals: America’s Cultural Bedrock”
Composer and Distinguished Visiting Faculty Darin Atwater launches The SLANG Lectures – Twelve lectures. One cultural rhythm. Join the overture.
The groundbreaking, 12-part SLANG (Sonic Language, Archive, and New Groove) Lecture series includes performances, lectures, and interactive digital elements exploring how America found its sound, one rhythm at a time.
This opening lecture of the series explores the Spirituals as America’s genesis sound.
InterestsEvents, Live performances, Performing arts
NeighborhoodPenn Quarter
Share with friends