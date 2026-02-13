THE SLANG SERIES – Lecture One
Friday, April 10, 2026

THE SLANG SERIES – Lecture One

555 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
Penn Quarter

Hopkins Bloomberg Center

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Tickets are not yet available.

About This Event

“Spirituals: America’s Cultural Bedrock”

Composer and Distinguished Visiting Faculty Darin Atwater launches The SLANG Lectures – Twelve lectures. One cultural rhythm. Join the overture.

The groundbreaking, 12-part SLANG (Sonic Language, Archive, and New Groove) Lecture series includes performances, lectures, and interactive digital elements exploring how America found its sound, one rhythm at a time.

This opening lecture of the series explores the Spirituals as America’s genesis sound.

Tags

EventsLive performancesPerforming arts

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Friday, April 10, 2026 07:30 pm

Location

Hopkins Bloomberg Center
View Map