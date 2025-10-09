Johns Hopkins Peabody Performance Series Fall 2025

The Peabody Institute of the Johns Hopkins University brings its Peabody Performance Series to the Bloomberg Center in downtown Washington, D.C. Presenting free public performances by the Conservatory’s esteemed faculty, alumni, students, and special guests, the fall season features orchestral, vocal, jazz, and lecture programs, with highlights including a piano recital D.C. native Avery Gagliano on October 25th. Daytime and evening events include concerts, camerata, lectures, and discussions.

Tickets are required. All Peabody performances are FREE and open to the public. Visit peabody.jhu.edu/events for tickets, more information, and upcoming events. All events and times are subject to change.

Performances:

October 25 – Special Event: Washington Performing Arts Hayes Piano Series featuring Avery Gagliano

October 31 – Graduate Jazz Ensemble

November 14 – SLANG Lecture Series: Darin Atwater

Photos from past performances: