Graduate Jazz Ensemble

Popular

Friday, October 31, 2025

Graduate Jazz Ensemble

555 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
Judiciary Square

Hopkins Bloomberg Center

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

Small ensemble jazz featuring the Conservatory’s standout student performers, under the leadership of Richard and Elizabeth Chase Chair of Jazz Studies Sean Jones. This program features original tunes and a new arrangement inspired by Lindsay Adams’ Kind of Blue, the central work in a new exhibit at the Frary Gallery, which was, in turn, inspired by the seminal Miles Davis album.

Tags

ArtistsEventsJazzLive MusicLive performancesPerforming arts

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Friday, October 31, 2025 12:30 pm

Location

Hopkins Bloomberg Center
View Map