Special Event: Washington Performing Arts Hayes Piano Series featuring Avery Gagliano

555 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
Judiciary Square

Free

About This Event

The Peabody Institute and Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg Center welcome the Washington Performing Arts Hayes Piano Series with a recital by D.C. native Avery Gagliano. Visit washingtonperformingarts.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

Date

Saturday, October 25, 2025 02:00 pm

Location

Hopkins Bloomberg Center
