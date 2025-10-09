Special Event: Washington Performing Arts Hayes Piano Series featuring Avery Gagliano

Saturday, October 18th, 2025 @ 10:00:am
Carlyle Crossing Pickleball Tournament 2025
Carlyle Crossing - The Plaza
Popular
Hopkins Bloomberg CenterMore details
The Peabody Institute and Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg Center welcome the Washington Performing Arts Hayes Piano Series with a recital by D.C. native Avery Gagliano. Visit washingtonperformingarts.org for more information and to purchase tickets.
InterestsArtists, Events, Jazz, Live Music, Live performances, Performing arts
NeighborhoodJudiciary Square
Share with friends