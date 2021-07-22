Japanese Breakfast at The Fillmore Silver Spring // 7.21.21

Check out some images from Japanese Breakfast‘s July 21 performance at the The Fillmore Silver Spring, featuring opener Mannequin Pussy.

“Japanese Breakfast kicked off their “Jubilee” tour with a sold out show at the Fillmore, Silver Spring, the venue’s second show since reopening. Supported by Mannequin Pussy, the bands previously toured together back in 2017, where their DC stop at the Black Cat cost less than a 24oz can of Truly at 2021’s ‘reunion’ show.”

Photos by Kimchi Photography.

