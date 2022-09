From Rock & Roll Hotel to The Anthem, IDLES’ fan base/cult has grown exponentially. Enjoy some shots of the most important band in rock and roll. Photos by Mike Kim.

Injury Reserve had the honor of opening for the duration of the US leg of the IDLES Fall 2022 tour. Listen to “Three Man Weave.” Check it.

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.