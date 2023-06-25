ICMYI Relive Our Style Issue Party at Upstairs at The Morrow Hotel

44:21 captured some of our favorite moments from our Style Issue party.

To launch our Style issue, guests donned their favorite outfits while partying at Upstairs at The Morrow Hotel with cover stars Deontré Hancock and Lana Rae. DJ Les Talusan spun inside while specialty cocktails and bites from chef Nicholas Stefanelli. Check out some of our favorite highlights of the night.

Want first access to select shows and performances around the city? Join the District Fray community to access free and discounted tickets. Become a member and support local journalism today.