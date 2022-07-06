Photo Gallery: Hyde Closet Designer Pitch

On Friday, July 1, fashionistas, friends, family and members of the Hyde Closet and District Fray Magazine communities gathered for an intimate, invitation-only event. The inaugural annual Hyde Closet Designer Pitch, emceed by actress, teacher, designer and former Disney Princess Tess Ferell, showcased the creations of emerging designers Yasmeen Baig, Malcolm Staples, Desmond Handon, John Cecil-Milton Waller and Doncel Brown.

Guests enjoyed wine, champagne and spectacular views of the Capitol from the Penthouse location, as judges Karen Videtic, Indira Gumarova and Robert Kinsler weighed in on the different looks and crowned their favorites. Photos by Andrew J. Williams III.