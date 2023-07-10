D.C. Fashion Came Out for Hyde’s Second Annual Designer Pitch

See all the looks from the fashion show at Penthouse.

Last Thursday on June 6, D.C.’s most fashionable came together for Hyde Closet‘s second annual designer pitch. Following a happy hour where guests could mingle and pose for photo ops overlooking the District skyline, a panel discussion occurred with a focus on sustainability in the fashion industry and ways customers can make an environmental change in their daily lives. Afterward, local designer, Doncel Brown of Generation Typo, who recently showed at New York Fashion Week and is gearing up for Paris Fashion Week, showcased two of his looks from his current collection. Finally, five designers showed their looks to an esteemed panel, where three were awarded by the judges as the favorites of the night including, Anatomie, Tactile Knowledge and XIVI. Tactile Knowledge also won the popular vote among the audience. Check out all the guest looks and runway highlights. Photos by Ben Droz.